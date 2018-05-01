English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE Result 2018: CBSE to Release Class 10 & 12 Results On Time, No Delay Due to Economics Paper Re-Test
The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE is likely to declare the CBSE Class 10 Result 2018 and CBSE Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website cbse.nic.in.
Image for representation
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE has said that the re-test of the CBSE Class 12 Economics paper, held on April 25, nearly a month after it was leaked, will not delay declaration of CBSE Class 12th result 2018 and CBSE Class 10th result 2018. The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE is likely to declare the CBSE Class 10 Result 2018 and CBSE Class 12 Result 2018 on its official website cbse.nic.in
"The results will be declared on time as the evaluation is in advanced stage despite re-exam of economics paper. We have rigorously followed up with schools to send more evaluators than the required number," a senior Board official told PTI.
There were also reports of the CBSE's Class 10 mathematics paper being leaked, but the board decided against its re-test, saying class 10 was just an "internal segment" of school education system.
The reports of a leak of the CBSE papers had caused disappointment among students across the country last month. In Delhi, students held protests accusing the CBSE of negligence and demanded immediate action against the guilty.
According to Delhi Police, the class 12 economics paper was leaked on 23 March - three days before the scheduled date of the examination.
Investigators made arrests in several parts of the country in connection with the case, including in Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh.
They claimed to have arrested the main conspirators behind the leak from Una in Himachal Pradesh. The three people were staffers of a school in the town.
The leak was exposed after an envelope containing four images of the hand-written economics paper was delivered to the CBSE headquarters in Delhi on the evening of the scheduled day of the examination — 26 March.
Following reports of the leak, on April 2 CBSE tried a "leak-proof" system of "encrypted" question papers, which delayed the exam as a few centres in Delhi were unable to follow the printing of encrypted papers, e-mailed to them, at the school itself.
The HRD ministry then set up a committee to examine the process by which the CBSE conducts examinations.
The seven-member panel, headed by former HRD secretary Vinay Sheel Oberoi, will suggest measures to make the process "secure and fool-proof" using technology.
The committee has to submit its report by May 31 to the Human Resource Development Ministry.
-
