CBSE Result 2018 on cbse.nic.in: What is Grading Scheme for CBSE Class 10th, How to Calculate
The CBSE 10th Result 2018 will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on its official website cbse.nic.in. The Board has introduced a grading scheme for the CBSE Result 2018.
(Image: News18.com)
The CBSE Class 10th examination was organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education from March 5 - April 4. If the CBSE's www.cbse.nic.in isn't opening because of the glitches then students can check their CBSE Result on these websites cbse.examresults.net , results.nic.in/index , cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in
For a student to pass Class 10th, he or she has to score a minimum of D grade in every subject. In 2015, more than 75,000 students scored a perfect 10; this number increased to 1.4 lakh students in 2016.
Calculating your CGPA is not altogether essential since it is mentioned on the mark sheet and report card, but if you want to calculate your CGPA, you can follow the process below:
To calculate your percentage, you have to multiple the same by 9.5. For example 8.8*9.5=83.6%
While the grades for both, Classes 10th and 9th are displayed on the report card, only Class 10 grades are used to Calculate your CGPA.
