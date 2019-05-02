English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE Result 2019: Central Board 10th, 12th Results Expected on This Date on cbse.nic.in; Steps, Details
The CBSE 10th Result 2019, CBSE 12th Result 2019 will be released on its official website at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
News18 creative/Mir Suhail.
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the CBSE Result 2019 for Class 10 and Class 12 in the first week of May. The CBSE 10th Result 2019, CBSE 12th Result 2019 will be released on its official website http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/, http://cbseresults.nic.in/cbseresults_cms/Public/Home.aspx
The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 10 examination and CBSE Class 12 examination for the year 2018-19. The CBSE Class 10 examination commenced from 21 February to 29 March and the CBSE Class 12 examination commenced from 15 February to 3 April. Students can check their CBSE Class 10 Result 2019, CBSE Class 12 Result 2019, CBSE 10th Result 2019, CBSE 12th Result 2019 on these websites as well http://cbse.examresults.net/, http://delhi.indiaresults.com/, https://results.gov.in/
How to Check your CBSE Result 2019 for Class 10 and Class 12
Step 1: Click on the official website
Step 2: Look for the tab which say CBSE 10th Result 2019, CBSE 12th Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the tab which says CBSE Class 10 Result 2019, CBSE Class 12 Result 2019
Step 4: Enter your Registration number or roll number
Step 5: Download your CBSE Class 10th result 2019, CBSE Class 12th Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference
Around 27 lakh students sat for the CBSE 10th and CBSE Class 12 Exams held by CBSE in 2018. In the year 2018, the overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the Class 10th exam was 86.07% and for the class 12th exam was 83%.
