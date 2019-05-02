English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE Result 2019: Central Board 12th Results Announced at cbse.nic.in; 83.4 Percent Passed
The CBSE 12th Result 2019 released on its official website at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
News18 creative/Mir Suhail.
Loading...
CBSE 12th Result 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the CBSE Result 2019 for Class 12. The CBSE 10th Result 2019, CBSE 12th Result 2019 will be released on its official website cbse.nic.in cbseresults.nic.in
The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 10 examination and CBSE Class 12 examination for the year 2018-19. The CBSE Class 10 examination commenced from 21 February to 29 March and the CBSE Class 12 examination commenced from 15 February to 3 April. Students can check their CBSE Class 12 Result 2019 on these websites as well examresults.net indiaresults.com results.gov.in
Pass Percentage
This year the totals pass percentage for CBSE 12th Result 2019: 83.4%
Toppers - Hansika Shukla (Meerut, Ghaziabad), Karishma Arora (Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh); Gaurangi Chawla from Nirmal Ashram Deepmala Public school Rishikesh finished at the second position.
Number of schools
2018: 11510
2019: 12441
Number of exam centers
2018: 4145
2019: 4627
Overall pass percentage
Increase in pass percentage 0.39
Gender wise pass percentage: Girls have done better than boys by 9%
Region wise
Trivandrum 98.20%
Chennai 92.93%
Government aided: 88.49%
Government 87.17%
Independent: 82.59%
JNV: 96.62%
KV 98.54%
CTSA: 96.06%
How to Check your CBSE 12th Result 2019
Step 1: Click on the official website cbse.nic.in cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the tab which say CBSE 10th Result 2019, CBSE 12th Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the tab which says CBSE Class 12 Result 2019
Step 4: Enter your Registration number or roll number
Step 5: Download your CBSE Class 12th Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference
Around 27 lakh students sat for the CBSE 10th and CBSE Class 12 Exams held by CBSE in 2018. In the year 2018, the overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the Class 10th exam was 86.07% and for the class 12th exam was 83%.
The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 10 examination and CBSE Class 12 examination for the year 2018-19. The CBSE Class 10 examination commenced from 21 February to 29 March and the CBSE Class 12 examination commenced from 15 February to 3 April. Students can check their CBSE Class 12 Result 2019 on these websites as well examresults.net indiaresults.com results.gov.in
Pass Percentage
This year the totals pass percentage for CBSE 12th Result 2019: 83.4%
Toppers - Hansika Shukla (Meerut, Ghaziabad), Karishma Arora (Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh); Gaurangi Chawla from Nirmal Ashram Deepmala Public school Rishikesh finished at the second position.
Number of schools
2018: 11510
2019: 12441
Number of exam centers
2018: 4145
2019: 4627
Overall pass percentage
Increase in pass percentage 0.39
Gender wise pass percentage: Girls have done better than boys by 9%
Region wise
Trivandrum 98.20%
Chennai 92.93%
Government aided: 88.49%
Government 87.17%
Independent: 82.59%
JNV: 96.62%
KV 98.54%
CTSA: 96.06%
How to Check your CBSE 12th Result 2019
Step 1: Click on the official website cbse.nic.in cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the tab which say CBSE 10th Result 2019, CBSE 12th Result 2019
Step 3: Click on the tab which says CBSE Class 12 Result 2019
Step 4: Enter your Registration number or roll number
Step 5: Download your CBSE Class 12th Result 2019 and take a printout for future reference
Around 27 lakh students sat for the CBSE 10th and CBSE Class 12 Exams held by CBSE in 2018. In the year 2018, the overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the Class 10th exam was 86.07% and for the class 12th exam was 83%.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Get Married in Las Vegas in Surprise Wedding
- Photo of Two Women Kissing in Front of Anti-LGBTQIA+ Politician Goes Viral
- Priyanka Chopra Kissing Nick Jonas at Billboard Music Awards is the Sweetest Thing You'll See Today
- BSNL Removes Rs 10, Rs 20 Prepaid Recharge Packs From Online Channels, Vouchers Available Offline
- IAF Helicopter on PM Modi’s Security Review Duty Makes Emergency Landing
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results