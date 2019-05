CBSE Result 2019: Central Board 12th Results Announced at cbse.nic.in; 83.4 Percent Passed

The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the CBSE Result 2019 for Class 12. The CBSE 10th Result 2019, CBSE 12th Result 2019 will be released on its official website cbse.nic.in The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 10 examination and CBSE Class 12 examination for the year 2018-19. The CBSE Class 10 examination commenced from 21 February to 29 March and the CBSE Class 12 examination commenced from 15 February to 3 April. Students can check their CBSE Class 12 Result 2019 on these websites as well examresults.net This year the totals pass percentage for CBSE 12th Result 2019: 83.4%Toppers - Hansika Shukla (Meerut, Ghaziabad), Karishma Arora (Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh); Gaurangi Chawla from Nirmal Ashram Deepmala Public school Rishikesh finished at the second position.2018: 115102019: 124412018: 41452019: 4627Increase in pass percentage 0.39Gender wise pass percentage: Girls have done better than boys by 9%Trivandrum 98.20%Chennai 92.93%Government aided: 88.49%Government 87.17%Independent: 82.59%JNV: 96.62%KV 98.54%CTSA: 96.06%Click on the official website cbse.nic.in Look for the tab which say CBSE 10th Result 2019, CBSE 12th Result 2019Click on the tab which says CBSE Class 12 Result 2019Enter your Registration number or roll numberDownload your CBSE Class 12th Result 2019 and take a printout for future referenceAround 27 lakh students sat for the CBSE 10th and CBSE Class 12 Exams held by CBSE in 2018. In the year 2018, the overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the Class 10th exam was 86.07% and for the class 12th exam was 83%.