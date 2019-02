CBSE Results Might be Declared as Early as May 10: Report

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Examination is likely to declare results of Class 10 and 12 students in the second week of May.Even though there is no official confirmation from the board on the date of results, a report in Times Now said that CBSE is expected to declare the results as early as 10 May 2019.However, there was no information on whether results for both class 10 and 12 would be declared on the said date.The result would be released on CBSE’s official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in The CBSE Class 12 exams began on 15 February and will conclude on 3 April. Class 10 exams began on 21 February and will end on 29 March.Earlier today, the CBSE board gave a statement, appealing to the public to dispel rumours of the exam being postponed.