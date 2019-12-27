Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

CBSE Schools to Become 'Anger-free Zones' to Set Example for Children

The board has also asked schools to record their experience and announce on social media their endeavour to become an anger-free zone, using the hashtag 'cbsenoanger'.

Updated:December 27, 2019, 8:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
CBSE Schools to Become 'Anger-free Zones' to Set Example for Children
Image for representation.

New Delhi: The CBSE has asked all schools affiliated to it to become "anger-free zones" where everyone including teachers, parents and administration staff will try to manage their anger to set an example for children and teach them the value of "freedom from anger".

This, the board says, would help students become mentally active and emotionally healthy and they would go back home "charged and happy" and would also want to return the next day.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, which has issued an advisory to schools on this matter, said the initiative is part of its thrust on "joyful education and holistic fitness". Its recommendations include not looking at cell-phones all the time and breathing exercises by all.

The board has also asked schools to record their experience and announce on social media their endeavour to become an anger-free zone, using the hashtag "cbsenoanger".

"In the anger-free zone, everyone will try to manage his or her anger, whether it is the school educators, parents, school personnel or other stakeholders. The best way to teach children the value of 'freedom from anger' is by setting examples ourselves," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said in a communication sent to schools.

"Making our schools anger-free zones will help our students in developing effective skills and in eradicating emotions like fear, disrespect, humiliation and hurt, which are the by-products of anger," Tripathi said.

The board has advised schools to place a board with the message "This is an Anger-Free Zone" in the reception area and other strategic locations in their campus.

"Children are the harbingers of change. What they learn in the school, they will teach that to their parents. Imagine children going home and telling their parents 'you are not allowed to be

angry'. This way both school and home will have a happy environment for them.

"Therefore, as a part of this initiative, schools must also take up exercises with children to help them overcome their own anger issues and also empower them with tools so that they can help others overcome their anger issues," Tripathi added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram