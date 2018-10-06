GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

CBSE offers Scholarship on the basis of Merit to candidates who fall in the category of ‘Single Girl Child’ i.e. a girl who is the only child of her parents.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 6, 2018, 12:50 PM IST
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2018 Last Date Extended, Apply Online by 15th October 2018
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2018 Last Date has been extended by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) – cbse.nic.in.

The country’s largest school education board offers Scholarship on the basis of Merit to candidates who fall in the category of ‘Single Girl Child’ i.e. a girl who is the only child of her parents and there is no brother or sister.

CBSE has released a circular confirming the extension of ‘CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child for +2 studies –2018’ and renewal of online applications of ‘CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child X Pass awarded in 2017’. More than 1500 girl students were selected under the CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child X Pass in 2017, last year.

Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online now:

How to apply for CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://cbse.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘छात्रवृत्ति’ CBSE Scholarship Portal given at the end of the homepage
Step 3 – Click on Guidelines and Application Forms/Apply Online
Step 4 – Click on Apply Online given in front of ‘CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child of Class X passed in 2018 and Renewal of 2017’
Step 5 – Fill the application form and submit
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://cbse.nic.in/Scholarship/Webpages/Guidelines%20and%20AF.html
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
