CBSE to Announce Board Exam Schedule for Classes 10, 12 on Feb 2, Says Education Minister Pokhriyal

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce exam schedule for Class 10 and 12 on February 2, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Thursday.

The CBSE exams 2021 will be held between May 4 and June 10, ‘Nishank’ had earlier announced in a live session, while results will be announced on July 15.

The 2021 board exams will be in written mode only and not online, CBSE officials had clarified. The officials of the board also said that if students were not able to sit for practicals in classes before the exams, alternatives would be explored.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of COVID-19 and partially reopened in some states from October 15. However, a few states decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in the infections.

The board exams that were being conducted in March had to be postponed mid-way. The exams were later cancelled, and the results were announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. Competitive exams like JEE and NEET were also postponed twice this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been demands for postponement of board exams to May in view of the continued closure of schools and teaching-learning activities being completely online.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main for admission to engineering colleges across the country is likely to be held in February instead of January, according to officials. The rising number of COVID-19 cases and engineering admission for this year still being underway are among the reasons behind authorities contemplating the move.

The JEE-Main, which is the national-level competitive test for admission to various undergraduate engineering and architecture courses, is conducted twice a year January and April. However, due to the COVID-19 situation, the April exam was postponed twice and conducted in September.