CBSE to Bring Change in Class X, XII Exam Pattern From 2020
The new question papers will lay emphasis on analytical thinking, problem-solving and reducing the scope of rote learning.
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to revamp the exam pattern in 2020 for classes X, XII.
According to a report in The Times of India, vocational subject tests will take place in February and the main subjects towards the end of March.
The idea is to have more time for evaluation. The new question papers will lay emphasis on analytical thinking, problem-solving and reducing the scope of rote learning.
The change was in the works as the Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar had expressed his intention to rid the education system of rote learning.
While addressing students at the Gunn Gaurav Samman Samaroh, which was organised by the CBSE, Javadekar said “education is not about rote learning”, and emphasised the fact that education is the ability to understand and analyse.
Among other changes, the Board is reported to have submitted new bylaws, which argue for simplified affiliation processes. The Times of India reported that focus would be on academic quality of schools seeking affiliation, and the state government would be entrusted to evaluate school facilities.
The process of new bylaws will take about four months, but the sample papers to be uploaded on the CBSE website for the year 2020 will reflect the changes.
One of the CBSE official told News 18, “The examination papers will undergo a change, for the improvement in education system. It should be reflective of the knowledge explosion that has taken place. We will be using all the technological and communication tools to strengthen the system. The sample question papers for 2020 will reflect the change taking place for exams in 2020.”
