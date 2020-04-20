CBSE to Extend Affiliations of Schools For One Year Due to Covid-19 Lockdown

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to extend the affiliations of schools by one year due to the coronavirus lockdown. As of now, the Board has not made an official announcement regarding the same.

According to an India Today report, the Board is expected to announce the extension soon. Technically, CBSE provides affiliation for a tenure of three or five years. In order to get an extension, school authorities have to again apply the affiliation.

As per the report, this year, the last date to apply for an extension of affiliation was March 31, which was then extended to April 20, 2020.

In order to apply for an extension, school authorities need to go through an online process that involves lots of detailing and documentation. The school officials need to submit documents from the District Education Officer and survey reports.

Meanwhile, the nationwide coronavirus lockdown has been extended till May 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to curb the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. India today crossed the 17,000-mark for Covid-19 cases while the death toll rose to 543. Of the total 17,265 cases, 14,175 are active, while 2,546 are cured.

The numbers come on a day when the country takes the first step towards relaxing restrictions imposed during the lockdown announced by the Centre on March 24 to arrest the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

