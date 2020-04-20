Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CBSE to Extend Affiliations of Schools For One Year Due to Covid-19 Lockdown

As per the report, this year, the last date to apply for an extension of affiliation was March 31, which was then extended to April 20, 2020.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 20, 2020, 5:16 PM IST
CBSE Board 12th Results 2019: Microsoft App Provides Offline CBSE Results on SMS, Here is How (Representative image)
(Representative image)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to extend the affiliations of schools by one year due to the coronavirus lockdown. As of now, the Board has not made an official announcement regarding the same.

According to an India Today report, the Board is expected to announce the extension soon. Technically, CBSE provides affiliation for a tenure of three or five years. In order to get an extension, school authorities have to again apply the affiliation.

As per the report, this year, the last date to apply for an extension of affiliation was March 31, which was then extended to April 20, 2020.

In order to apply for an extension, school authorities need to go through an online process that involves lots of detailing and documentation. The school officials need to submit documents from the District Education Officer and survey reports.

Meanwhile, the nationwide coronavirus lockdown has been extended till May 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to curb the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. India today crossed the 17,000-mark for Covid-19 cases while the death toll rose to 543. Of the total 17,265 cases, 14,175 are active, while 2,546 are cured.

The numbers come on a day when the country takes the first step towards relaxing restrictions imposed during the lockdown announced by the Centre on March 24 to arrest the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,175

    +880*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,265

    +1,149*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,547

    +245*  

  • Total DEATHS

    543

    +24*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,617,213

    +43,620*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,416,135

    +86,596*

  • Cured/Discharged

    632,983

    +37,754*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,939

    +5,222*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres