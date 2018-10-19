English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE to Have 8,000 New Schools, Online System of Admission Soon
The new bylaws will only focus on academic and co-scholastic qualities of the school and not re-examine other aspects that have already been scrutinised by the state governments. This move is expected to curb the delay in delivering affiliation.
New Delhi: With the revision of its bylaws, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has set the ball rolling for a new admission and affiliation process.
The board hasn’t just cleared 8,000 applications for affiliations, but also made the admission process simple and process by making it online.
The process of affiliation which earlier involved a NOC inspection has been done away with, the Times of India reported.
Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar made the announcements on Thursday.
The bylaws were initially formulated in 1988 and last amended in 2012.
The new bylaws will only focus on academic and co-scholastic qualities of the school and not re-examine other aspects that have already been scrutinised by the state governments. This move is expected to curb the delay in delivering affiliation.
Another major reform in the bylaws is the introduction of provisions, wherein schools will be penalised with disaffiliation if they are found involved in exam malpractices and more. Apart from punitive actions against foul practices, schools will now have to disclose full-fee in order to curtail unreasonable charges.
The HRD minister said that CBSE affiliations will be provided based on the performance of the school.
According to the new reforms, a two-day mandatory training will be imparted to teachers on an annual basis. This exercise will include principals and vice-principals. This measure is being taken to improvise the standard and quality and teaching. Not just training, but innovative schools will soon be introduced to inculcate innovative ideas in the field of skill development, sports, arts and science.
