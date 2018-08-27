English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
CBSE to Help Flood-hit Kerala Students Get Their Certificates Back
The students of these schools can retrieve their mark sheets, migration certificate, and pass certificate from CBSE's digital academic repository called 'Parinam Manjusha'.
CBSE logo.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will help Kerala students get their certificates back in case they lost them in the floods through its digital repository, the board said on Monday.
The CBSE has 1,300 schools in Kerala affiliated to it. The students of these schools can retrieve their mark sheets, migration certificate, and pass certificate from CBSE's digital academic repository called 'Parinam Manjusha'. This academic repository has been integrated with DigiLocker, a government storehouse of documents.
"The CBSE will re-send login-id and password of Parinam Manjusha/DigiLocker pertaining to students of the year 2016-2018 on their mobile numbers provided with Class X or XII data," CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said in a statement.
Students of 2004-2015 will have to visit DigiLocker website and link their Aadhaar to their account and retrieve their documents by entering their names, roll number and year of examination. "In case any student finds a variation in the document, he/she may contact the CBSE Regional Office in Thiruvananthapuram immediately, giving roll number, name, class and year," the statement said.
In addition to these measures, the board has also extended the deadline for submitting school information at Online Affiliated School Information System (OASIS) for affiliated schools in Kerala, to September 30, 2018.
Also Watch
The CBSE has 1,300 schools in Kerala affiliated to it. The students of these schools can retrieve their mark sheets, migration certificate, and pass certificate from CBSE's digital academic repository called 'Parinam Manjusha'. This academic repository has been integrated with DigiLocker, a government storehouse of documents.
"The CBSE will re-send login-id and password of Parinam Manjusha/DigiLocker pertaining to students of the year 2016-2018 on their mobile numbers provided with Class X or XII data," CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said in a statement.
Students of 2004-2015 will have to visit DigiLocker website and link their Aadhaar to their account and retrieve their documents by entering their names, roll number and year of examination. "In case any student finds a variation in the document, he/she may contact the CBSE Regional Office in Thiruvananthapuram immediately, giving roll number, name, class and year," the statement said.
In addition to these measures, the board has also extended the deadline for submitting school information at Online Affiliated School Information System (OASIS) for affiliated schools in Kerala, to September 30, 2018.
Also Watch
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Asian Games: Dharun Misses Late Father, Dedicates Silver to Stoic Mother
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Go Out on Date in LA for First Time Since Engagement; See Pictures
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 Detailed Specifications Leaked
- Asus Zenfone 5Z Gets Major Software Update: Face Unlock, Camera Improvements And More
- Hina Khan Beats the Heat with a Pool Holiday with Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...