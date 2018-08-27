GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

CBSE to Help Flood-hit Kerala Students Get Their Certificates Back

The students of these schools can retrieve their mark sheets, migration certificate, and pass certificate from CBSE's digital academic repository called 'Parinam Manjusha'.

IANS

Updated:August 27, 2018, 10:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CBSE to Help Flood-hit Kerala Students Get Their Certificates Back
CBSE logo.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will help Kerala students get their certificates back in case they lost them in the floods through its digital repository, the board said on Monday.

The CBSE has 1,300 schools in Kerala affiliated to it. The students of these schools can retrieve their mark sheets, migration certificate, and pass certificate from CBSE's digital academic repository called 'Parinam Manjusha'. This academic repository has been integrated with DigiLocker, a government storehouse of documents.

"The CBSE will re-send login-id and password of Parinam Manjusha/DigiLocker pertaining to students of the year 2016-2018 on their mobile numbers provided with Class X or XII data," CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi said in a statement.

Students of 2004-2015 will have to visit DigiLocker website and link their Aadhaar to their account and retrieve their documents by entering their names, roll number and year of examination. "In case any student finds a variation in the document, he/she may contact the CBSE Regional Office in Thiruvananthapuram immediately, giving roll number, name, class and year," the statement said.

In addition to these measures, the board has also extended the deadline for submitting school information at Online Affiliated School Information System (OASIS) for affiliated schools in Kerala, to September 30, 2018.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 8
    gold
  • 13
    SILVER
  • 20
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 41
Loading...