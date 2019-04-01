English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE to Hire Retired Govt Officers for Conducting Departmental Inquiries
The CBSE board is seeking applications from the retired officers who are willing to serve and pay honorarium as per prescribed rates.
File photo of CBSE building. (Photo: Facebook page of CBSE)
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to form a panel of retired senior government officers from where officials can be appointed as enquiry officers for conducting departmental inquiries, a senior board official said on Monday.
The panel will be valid for a period of three years and the number of disciplinary cases assigned to an inquiry officer will be restricted to eight cases in a year with not more than 4 cases at a time, the official said.
"CBSE proposes to prepare a panel of retired officers of the central government, state government and PSUs who retired from the post of Additional Secretary, Joint Secretary, Director and Deputy Secretary or equivalent rank, to be appointed as inquiry officer for the purpose of conducting departmental inquiries in CBSE," a senior board official said.
The board is seeking applications from the retired officers who are willing to serve and pay honorarium as per prescribed rates.
"A review of every empanelled inquiry officer will be done after receipt of two inquiry reports, where adherence to the time lines and the procedure and quality of work will be assessed by the office.
"Subsequent allocation of work may be done only after such evaluation. The services of the Inquiry Officers whose performance is not up to the mark will be terminated with the approval of the appointing authority," the official added.
"A review of every empanelled inquiry officer will be done after receipt of two inquiry reports, where adherence to the time lines and the procedure and quality of work will be assessed by the office.
"Subsequent allocation of work may be done only after such evaluation. The services of the Inquiry Officers whose performance is not up to the mark will be terminated with the approval of the appointing authority," the official added.
