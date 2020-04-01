CBSE to Conduct Board Exams for Only 29 Main Subjects, Dates to Be Announced in Due Course

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct class 10 and 12 examinations for only 29 main subjects that are crucial for promotion and admission to higher educational institutions, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Wednesday.

The exams were postponed on March 18 in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Pokhriyal said he has advised the CBSE to conduct the Board examinations only for 29 main subjects required for promotion and crucial for admissions in higher educational institutions, keeping in mind the ongoing coronavirus situation and the academic future of students.

📢 AnnouncementDue to the ongoing #COVID19 situation & keeping in mind the academic future of students, I have advised @cbseindia29 to conduct board examinations only for 29 main subjects that are required for promotion & maybe crucial for admissions in HEIs #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/T5fNrrj6FT — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 1, 2020

"As and when the Board is in a position to hold examinations, it shall conduct them for the 29 subjects by giving adequate notice," he added.

The CBSE also said it will not conduct the pending board exams in foreign countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"There are several CBSE schools located in 25 countries. Each of these countries are also under lockdown or have decided to close down the schools for various and differential lengths of time. Under such circumstances, it is felt that the board will not be in a position to hold differential set of exams for each of these countries," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

"Also, in the present situation, it will be difficult to bring the answer books to India for evaluation purposes. Therefore, the Board has decided to not hold any more exams for the students of class 10 and 12 schools located outside India. The system of marking and assessment for the purpose of declaring results will be worked out by the Board shortly and informed to these schools," he added.

