Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

CBSE to Conduct Board Exams for Only 29 Main Subjects, Dates to Be Announced in Due Course

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said he has advised the CBSE to conduct the Board examinations only for 29 main subjects required for promotion and crucial for admissions in higher educational institutions keeping in mind the ongoing coronavirus situation.

News18.com

Updated:April 1, 2020, 7:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
CBSE to Conduct Board Exams for Only 29 Main Subjects, Dates to Be Announced in Due Course
Image for representation.

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct class 10 and 12 examinations for only 29 main subjects that are crucial for promotion and admission to higher educational institutions, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Wednesday.

The exams were postponed on March 18 in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Pokhriyal said he has advised the CBSE to conduct the Board examinations only for 29 main subjects required for promotion and crucial for admissions in higher educational institutions, keeping in mind the ongoing coronavirus situation and the academic future of students.

"As and when the Board is in a position to hold examinations, it shall conduct them for the 29 subjects by giving adequate notice," he added.

The CBSE also said it will not conduct the pending board exams in foreign countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"There are several CBSE schools located in 25 countries. Each of these countries are also under lockdown or have decided to close down the schools for various and differential lengths of time. Under such circumstances, it is felt that the board will not be in a position to hold differential set of exams for each of these countries," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

"Also, in the present situation, it will be difficult to bring the answer books to India for evaluation purposes. Therefore, the Board has decided to not hold any more exams for the students of class 10 and 12 schools located outside India. The system of marking and assessment for the purpose of declaring results will be worked out by the Board shortly and informed to these schools," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram