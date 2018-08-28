English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
CBSE to provide Digital Certificates for Kerala Students, Check Process Here
CBSE has released a Press Note for Kerala Students as per which the Board will provide Digital Certificates including digital mark sheets, migration certificates and pass certificates from Parinam Manjusha – a repository of digital certificates created by CBSE in collaboration with Digital Locker.
CBSE has released a Press Note for Kerala Students as per which the Board will provide Digital Certificates including digital mark sheets, migration certificates and pass certificates from Parinam Manjusha – a repository of digital certificates created by CBSE in collaboration with Digital Locker. The central board’s decision comes in the wake of floods that have hit Kerala since late July, this year. For year 2016-18, CBSE will send the Username and Password to the candidates’ registered mobile numbers.
However, for students who didn’t register during 2016-18 or candidates from 2004-15 can retrieve their digital certificates by either linking their Aadhaar Card to their account and provide their Roll Number, Class and Year of Examination. Students who either don’t possess Aadhaar card or do not remember Roll Numbers can approach their schools directly.
Candidates who wish to receive Digital Copies of their academic certificates from CBSE affiliated schools can follow the instructions below and apply online:
How to apply for CBSE Digital Certificates for Kerala Students?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://cbse.digitallocker.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on Sign in, given at the top right hand side of the homepage
Step 3 – Enter details like the Username and Password provided during declaration of results on registered mobile numbers and Login
Step 4 – Fill the application form, select the certificate you wish to get, and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://cbse.digitallocker.gov.in/public/auth/login
Candidates can read CBSE’s Press Release for Kerala Students at the url mentioned below:
http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/Press%20Release%20-%20Kerala.pdf
