CBSE to Release Rap Song to Help Students Beat Examinations Stress
(Representative image)
In a bid to beat exam stress, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to unveil its official rap song. The rap song is based on a popular Bollywood movie and is an outcome of in-house production, reported the Times of India.
The song is likely to be released today. The news report says that the song has been titled “Hum Padhenge”. It, however, added that the Board might change the title of the song if the makers come across any other “catchy line”.
Initially, CBSE will roll out the audio track of the song on its Shiksha Vaani app. The lyrics of the song were penned down by a team of officials, which included Board’s chairperson Anita Karwal. The track was sung and recorded by a group of students and staff of a Delhi Public School (DPS), added the report.
To accomplish the task, the Board didn’t hire any professional musicians. It completely relied on its own resources and ecosystem. The examinations for class 10th commenced from February 15th and it will go on till March 20th, while papers for class 12th also began on February 15th and the last paper will be conducted on March 30th.
