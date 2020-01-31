CBSE to Start Psychological Counselling for Students & Parents Ahead of Board Exams

New Delhi: The CBSE will provide psychological counselling to Class 10 and 12 students and their parents on how to deal with anxiety and stress due to exams from Saturday.

The 23rd edition of the counselling programme will also use social media platforms to connect with the students in a proactive way.

"The psychological counselling will begin from February 1, when the students prepare for exams, and will continue up to March 30 when they appear for exams," a senior official of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said.

The counselling will be available free of cost through IVRS and telephone on toll free number 1800 11 8004 between 8 am and 10 pm.

"People can access from our website the comprehensive audio-visual presentations on 'Knowing Children Better'. There are videos on various topics like aggression, internet addiction disorder, depression, exam anxiety, specific learning disability, substance use disorder and life skills," the officials said.

He said the Board will also utilise YouTube, Facebook and Instagram platforms to promote healthy practices, share important messages and connect with the students in a proactive way. Tips and FAQs will also be shared on these platforms for the benefit of the students.

The CBSE Class 12 exams will be held from February 15 and conclude on March 30, while Class 10 exams will be held from February 15 to March 20.

