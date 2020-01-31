Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

CBSE to Start Psychological Counselling for Students & Parents Ahead of Board Exams

The 23rd edition of the counselling programme will also use social media platforms to connect with the students in a proactive way.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2020, 8:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
CBSE Board 12th Results 2019: Microsoft App Provides Offline CBSE Results on SMS, Here is How (Representative image)
(Representative image)

New Delhi: The CBSE will provide psychological counselling to Class 10 and 12 students and their parents on how to deal with anxiety and stress due to exams from Saturday.

The 23rd edition of the counselling programme will also use social media platforms to connect with the students in a proactive way.

"The psychological counselling will begin from February 1, when the students prepare for exams, and will continue up to March 30 when they appear for exams," a senior official of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said.

The counselling will be available free of cost through IVRS and telephone on toll free number 1800 11 8004 between 8 am and 10 pm.

"People can access from our website the comprehensive audio-visual presentations on 'Knowing Children Better'. There are videos on various topics like aggression, internet addiction disorder, depression, exam anxiety, specific learning disability, substance use disorder and life skills," the officials said.

He said the Board will also utilise YouTube, Facebook and Instagram platforms to promote healthy practices, share important messages and connect with the students in a proactive way. Tips and FAQs will also be shared on these platforms for the benefit of the students.

The CBSE Class 12 exams will be held from February 15 and conclude on March 30, while Class 10 exams will be held from February 15 to March 20.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram