CBSE UGC NET 2018: CBSE Opens Window for Application Correction Process. Check for Details
The CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education has issued the notification for CBSE UGC NET 2018 application Correction process on the official website of CBSE National Eligibility Test 2018 – cbsenet.nic.in. The last date to make corrections is 1st May 2018 after which candidates will not be able to rectify their particulars.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) office building. Representative image. (Photo: PTI)
The CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education has begun the process of application correction for the upcoming CBSE UGC NET 2018 examination on July 8th. The CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education has issued the notification for CBSE UGC NET 2018 application Correction process on the official website of CBSE National Eligibility Test 2018 – cbsenet.nic.in. The last date to make corrections is 1st May 2018 after which candidates will not be able to rectify their particulars.
The CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the CBSE UGC NET 2018 exam on July 8th. The official notification on CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education website cbsenet.nic.in reads ‘Correction in Particulars of application form on the website: 25.04.2018 to 01.05.2018’
Candidates who have successfully registered for the CBSE UGC NET 2018 must login to their candidate profiles and correct the particulars in their online application forms (if required).
How to apply for UGC NET 2018 Application Correction?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://cbsenet.nic.in
Step 2 – At the end of the page, click on ‘Application Form Correction – NET July 2018’ or ‘Login to Image Correction’
Step 3 – Enter your Application Number, Password, Security Pin and click on Login
Step 4 – Review your Application Form and make necessary changes (if required)
Step 5 – Save your Application Form and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://cbsenet.nic.in/cbsenet/root/loginpage.aspx
| Edited by: Puja Menon
