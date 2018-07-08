UGC NET July 2018 to be Conducted Today. Here's All You Need to Know

CBSE UGC NET 2018 will be conducted on July 8, 2018 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), New Delhi for candidates interested in pursuing Junior Research Fellowship and/or Assistant Professorship.This is the last time that UGC NET will be conducted by the CBSE. The UGC NET will be administered by the newly constituted National Testing Agency in December from the upcoming academic session.Here’s what to expect in CBSE UGC NET 2018:The CBSE UGC NET July 2018 exam will comprise of two papers only. Paper 1 will consist of 50 compulsory questions that will carry 2 marks each, while Paper 2 will consist of 100 compulsory questions that will carry 2 marks each. Candidates will be given 1 hour to attempt Paper 1 and 2 hours to attempt Paper 2. Paper 1 will carry total 100 marks while Paper 2 will be of 200 marks in total, as per reports. In the last CBSE UGC NET November 2017 exam, candidates were given 3 Papers of 100, 100 and 150 total marks each, carrying 50, 50 and 75 compulsory questions, respectively.Students will have to print out their admit card from the website cbsenet.nic.in as no admit cards have been sent by post. Candidates also have to carry their photo identity cards also along the admit card printouts. Without these, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam halls.The venue of the UGC NET 2018 test are mentioned on the admit card. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the NET exam at any other centre other than the one mentioned on their admit cards.Candidates have to report at least 2.5 hours before the UGC NET 2018 exam begins to allow for the security risks. The candidates will be thoroughly frisked to ensure cheating-free exams. "No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination center/hall after commencement of examination. No candidate will be allowed to leave the examination hall/room before 10:00 AM in the 1st session and 1:00 PM in the 2nd session," the CBSE said.Candidates appearing for UGC NET 2018 won’t be allowed to carry mobile phones, pagers, other electronic devices, bits of paper, books/note books etc. into the exam hall.