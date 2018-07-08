English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UGC NET July 2018 to be Conducted Today. Here's All You Need to Know
This is the last time that UGC NET will be conducted by the CBSE. The UGC NET will be administered by the newly constituted National Testing Agency in December from the upcoming academic session.
Although there is no notification on the official website of CBSE, but various reports suggest that the official information bulletin will be out on 1st February 2018.(Screengrab/cbsenet.nic.in)
CBSE UGC NET 2018 will be conducted on July 8, 2018 by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), New Delhi for candidates interested in pursuing Junior Research Fellowship and/or Assistant Professorship.
This is the last time that UGC NET will be conducted by the CBSE. The UGC NET will be administered by the newly constituted National Testing Agency in December from the upcoming academic session.
Here’s what to expect in CBSE UGC NET 2018:
What is Expected to be Changed?
Exam Papers
The CBSE UGC NET July 2018 exam will comprise of two papers only. Paper 1 will consist of 50 compulsory questions that will carry 2 marks each, while Paper 2 will consist of 100 compulsory questions that will carry 2 marks each. Candidates will be given 1 hour to attempt Paper 1 and 2 hours to attempt Paper 2. Paper 1 will carry total 100 marks while Paper 2 will be of 200 marks in total, as per reports. In the last CBSE UGC NET November 2017 exam, candidates were given 3 Papers of 100, 100 and 150 total marks each, carrying 50, 50 and 75 compulsory questions, respectively.
Admit Card
Students will have to print out their admit card from the website cbsenet.nic.in as no admit cards have been sent by post. Candidates also have to carry their photo identity cards also along the admit card printouts. Without these, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam halls.
Exam Centres
The venue of the UGC NET 2018 test are mentioned on the admit card. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the NET exam at any other centre other than the one mentioned on their admit cards.
Security Checks
Candidates have to report at least 2.5 hours before the UGC NET 2018 exam begins to allow for the security risks. The candidates will be thoroughly frisked to ensure cheating-free exams. "No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination center/hall after commencement of examination. No candidate will be allowed to leave the examination hall/room before 10:00 AM in the 1st session and 1:00 PM in the 2nd session," the CBSE said.
Dos and Don’ts
Candidates appearing for UGC NET 2018 won’t be allowed to carry mobile phones, pagers, other electronic devices, bits of paper, books/note books etc. into the exam hall.
Also Watch
This is the last time that UGC NET will be conducted by the CBSE. The UGC NET will be administered by the newly constituted National Testing Agency in December from the upcoming academic session.
Here’s what to expect in CBSE UGC NET 2018:
What is Expected to be Changed?
Exam Papers
The CBSE UGC NET July 2018 exam will comprise of two papers only. Paper 1 will consist of 50 compulsory questions that will carry 2 marks each, while Paper 2 will consist of 100 compulsory questions that will carry 2 marks each. Candidates will be given 1 hour to attempt Paper 1 and 2 hours to attempt Paper 2. Paper 1 will carry total 100 marks while Paper 2 will be of 200 marks in total, as per reports. In the last CBSE UGC NET November 2017 exam, candidates were given 3 Papers of 100, 100 and 150 total marks each, carrying 50, 50 and 75 compulsory questions, respectively.
Admit Card
Students will have to print out their admit card from the website cbsenet.nic.in as no admit cards have been sent by post. Candidates also have to carry their photo identity cards also along the admit card printouts. Without these, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam halls.
Exam Centres
The venue of the UGC NET 2018 test are mentioned on the admit card. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the NET exam at any other centre other than the one mentioned on their admit cards.
Security Checks
Candidates have to report at least 2.5 hours before the UGC NET 2018 exam begins to allow for the security risks. The candidates will be thoroughly frisked to ensure cheating-free exams. "No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination center/hall after commencement of examination. No candidate will be allowed to leave the examination hall/room before 10:00 AM in the 1st session and 1:00 PM in the 2nd session," the CBSE said.
Dos and Don’ts
Candidates appearing for UGC NET 2018 won’t be allowed to carry mobile phones, pagers, other electronic devices, bits of paper, books/note books etc. into the exam hall.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rafael Nadal Interested in Playing More Doubles Games With Rival Roger Federer
- Has Nick Jonas Finally Popped the Question to Priyanka Chopra? Actress' Instagram Post Says So
- Deepika Padukone's Dance for Her 'Hottie' Ranveer Singh is Hard to Miss, Watch Video
- Isle of Dogs Review: Wes Anderson-Directed Animated Film Begs More Than Just One Viewing
- MS Dhoni Turns 37, Celebrates Birthday With Family and Teammates