CBSE UGC NET 2018 Online Application Process Begins Today at cbsenet.nic.in; Aadhaar Mandatory

CBSE UGC NET 2018 online application process is yet to begin today on the official website of National Eligibility Test - cbsenet.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to conduct the NET 2018 on Sunday, 8th July 2018 across 91 cities in the country.Candidates must keep a close tab on the official website to submit their online application once the window opens. The last date to apply for NET July 2018 is 5th April and candidates will be able to submit the application fee till 6th April 2018.CBSE has made Aadhaar authentication mandatory for UGC NET July 2018 online application submission. Candidates must keep their Aadhaar Number with them along with other academic certificates and the following:1. Passport-size photograph of minimum 4kb to 40kb in JPG format with a dimension of 3.5cm (width) x 4.5cm (height).2. Scanned Signature of minimum 4kb to 30kb in JPG format with a dimension of 3.5cm (width) x 1.5cm (height).3. Debit Card/Credit Card to pay the fee online or generate an e-challan (payable at Syndicate/Canara/ICICI Bank).Also, candidates must know that the upper age limit for Junior Research Fellow has been extended by two years from 28 years to 30 years now. The age-relaxation rules apply as before.The CBSE UGC NET 2018 July exam will comprise of 2 Papers only as compared to 3 Papers earlier. Paper 1 will test the teaching/research aptitude and will comprise of 50 Objective Type Questions carrying total 100 marks based on reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness. Candidates will be given 1 hour to attempt Paper 1, which will be conducted from 9:30AM to 10:30AM.Paper 2 will test the proficiency of the candidates in their chosen subject and will comprise of 100 Objective Type Questions carrying total 200 marks. Candidates will be given 2 hours to attempt Paper 2, which will be conducted from 11AM to 1PM. Paper 2 will comprise of all the syllabus covered earlier in Paper-2 and Paper-3.Candidates can choose from 100 subjects listed in the below url along with their subject code.UGC has listed the syllabus for CBSE NET July 2018 exam here: