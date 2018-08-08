English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
CBSE UGC-NET 2018: Paper 1 and 2 OMR and Calculation Sheet Can be Requested Till Sept 10
The CBSE had organised and declared the result of UGC-National Eligibility Test 2018 last month.
(Image: News18.com)
New Delhi: CBSE UGC-NET 2018 Paper 1 and 2 OMR Sheet and Calculation Sheet can now be requested by sending an application at the Central Board of Secondary Education office.
The CBSE had organised and declared the result of UGC-National Eligibility Test 2018 last month, and now as per an official notification released by the Board, candidates who wish to get the photocopy of their OMR sheet along with calculation sheet need to submit an offline application and pay R 500 on or before September 10. The candidates who had already applied for these documents through RTI may also apply fresh for this facility before the due date.
The application needs to be sent to the CBSE office, NET Unit along with the requisite fee via demand draft, drawn in favor of Secretary, CBSE payable at New Delhi.
Candidates are required to mention their roll number, name and address correctly on the application form as well as on the back of the bank demand draft. Incomplete application will be rejected without any reference. The address of CBSE office:NET Unit, CBSE, H-149, Sector-63, NOIDA 201309.
It must be noted that the photocopy of OMR Sheet & Calculation Sheet will not be provided to any institution or school. Candidates will receive it via speed post.
Candidates who wish to apply for the CBSE UGC-NET 2018 Paper 1 and 2 OMR and Calculation Sheet can read through the notification at the below mentioned url:https://cbsenet.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=84&iii=Y
