CBSE UGC NET July 2018 Application Process Begins, Apply before 5th April 2018

CBSE UGC NET July 2018 Application Window is now available on the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) – cbsenet.nic.in. CBSE is scheduled to organize the NET 2018 on Sunday, 8th July 2018 in 91 cities across the country.Candidates who had been eagerly waiting to apply online for the National Eligibility Test (NET) July 2018 can now follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 5th April 2018.Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://cbsenet.nic.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply For – NET July 2018’ given at the end of the pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply for July – 2018’Step 4 – Fill the Application Form, upload Scanned Photo & Signature, pay the Examination Fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://cbsenet.nic.in/cbsenet/Online/Instruction.aspx General Category candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹1000,OBC - ₹500,SC / ST / Person with Disabilities(PwD) - ₹250General Category candidates must have scored minimum 55% in Master’s Degree, while the minimum requirement for OBC non-creamy layer, SC, ST and PwD category candidates is 50% in Master’s degree or its equivalent.Candidates who have already appeared for Final Year examination for Master’s degree and are awaiting result, or will be appearing for the same, are also eligible to apply for NET July 2018.CBSE has made Aadhaar Card Number authentication mandatory for NET July 2018. However, if a candidate currently doesn’t hold an Aadhaar Card then s/he can enrol for the same by visiting any Aadhaar Enrolment Center as listed on uidai.gov.in.Candidates from all states are required to feed their Aadhaar Card Number or Aadhaar Enrollment Number except candidates from the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and Meghalaya. However, these candidates must enter their passport number, ration card number, bank account number or any other valid government-issued identity proof, given that they select city of examination from within their respective states of Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and Meghalaya only.Candidates can read through the official notification regarding Aadhaar Card here: