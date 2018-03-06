English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE UGC NET July 2018 Application Process Begins, Apply before 5th April 2018
Candidates who had been eagerly waiting to apply online for the National Eligibility Test (NET) July 2018 can now follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 5th April 2018.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) office building. Representative image. (Photo: PTI)
CBSE UGC NET July 2018 Application Window is now available on the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) – cbsenet.nic.in. CBSE is scheduled to organize the NET 2018 on Sunday, 8th July 2018 in 91 cities across the country.
Candidates who had been eagerly waiting to apply online for the National Eligibility Test (NET) July 2018 can now follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 5th April 2018.
How to apply for CBSE UGC NET July 2018 Exam?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://cbsenet.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply For – NET July 2018’ given at the end of the page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply for July – 2018’
Step 4 – Fill the Application Form, upload Scanned Photo & Signature, pay the Examination Fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://cbsenet.nic.in/cbsenet/Online/Instruction.aspx
CBSE UGC NET July 2018 Application Fee:
General Category candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹1000,
OBC - ₹500,
SC / ST / Person with Disabilities(PwD) - ₹250
CBSE UGC NET July 2018 Eligibility Criteria:
General Category candidates must have scored minimum 55% in Master’s Degree, while the minimum requirement for OBC non-creamy layer, SC, ST and PwD category candidates is 50% in Master’s degree or its equivalent.
Candidates who have already appeared for Final Year examination for Master’s degree and are awaiting result, or will be appearing for the same, are also eligible to apply for NET July 2018.
What if you Don’t have an Aadhaar Number?
CBSE has made Aadhaar Card Number authentication mandatory for NET July 2018. However, if a candidate currently doesn’t hold an Aadhaar Card then s/he can enrol for the same by visiting any Aadhaar Enrolment Center as listed on uidai.gov.in.
Candidates from all states are required to feed their Aadhaar Card Number or Aadhaar Enrollment Number except candidates from the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and Meghalaya. However, these candidates must enter their passport number, ration card number, bank account number or any other valid government-issued identity proof, given that they select city of examination from within their respective states of Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and Meghalaya only.
Candidates can read through the official notification regarding Aadhaar Card here:
https://cbsenet.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=77&iii=Y
Also Watch
Candidates who had been eagerly waiting to apply online for the National Eligibility Test (NET) July 2018 can now follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 5th April 2018.
How to apply for CBSE UGC NET July 2018 Exam?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://cbsenet.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply For – NET July 2018’ given at the end of the page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply for July – 2018’
Step 4 – Fill the Application Form, upload Scanned Photo & Signature, pay the Examination Fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://cbsenet.nic.in/cbsenet/Online/Instruction.aspx
CBSE UGC NET July 2018 Application Fee:
General Category candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹1000,
OBC - ₹500,
SC / ST / Person with Disabilities(PwD) - ₹250
CBSE UGC NET July 2018 Eligibility Criteria:
General Category candidates must have scored minimum 55% in Master’s Degree, while the minimum requirement for OBC non-creamy layer, SC, ST and PwD category candidates is 50% in Master’s degree or its equivalent.
Candidates who have already appeared for Final Year examination for Master’s degree and are awaiting result, or will be appearing for the same, are also eligible to apply for NET July 2018.
What if you Don’t have an Aadhaar Number?
CBSE has made Aadhaar Card Number authentication mandatory for NET July 2018. However, if a candidate currently doesn’t hold an Aadhaar Card then s/he can enrol for the same by visiting any Aadhaar Enrolment Center as listed on uidai.gov.in.
Candidates from all states are required to feed their Aadhaar Card Number or Aadhaar Enrollment Number except candidates from the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and Meghalaya. However, these candidates must enter their passport number, ration card number, bank account number or any other valid government-issued identity proof, given that they select city of examination from within their respective states of Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and Meghalaya only.
Candidates can read through the official notification regarding Aadhaar Card here:
https://cbsenet.nic.in/CMS/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=77&iii=Y
Also Watch
-
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Kaala Teaser: Rajinikanth Honest Reactions with Badsha
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
-
Wednesday 28 February , 2018
LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Monday 05 March , 2018 Kaala Teaser: Rajinikanth Honest Reactions with Badsha
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
Wednesday 28 February , 2018 LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hasan Minhaj Becomes First Indian-American Weekly Talk Show Host With New Netflix Series
- Geneva Motor Show 2018: Tata E-Vision Sedan Concept Unveiled, Showcased along With 45X and H5X Models
- Women Farmers Sow Hard Work, But Are Reaping Hardships
- The Best Of The Khans, Irrfan Remains Incredibly Interesting
- Stop 'Whinging', Shane Warne Says as Warner Row Heats Up