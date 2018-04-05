English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBSE UGC NET July 2018 Registration Ends Today - Apply Today, Pay Fee Till 6th April 2018, Tomorrow!
Candidates can choose from a list of 84 subjects to appear for the CBSE UGC NET 2018 Exam which is going to be organized by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 91 cities across the country.
CBSE UGC NET July 2018 registration is closing today and to avoid technical glitches due to a spike in online traffic at the last minute, CBSE has made the registration process available on two servers viz cbsenet.nic.in/cbsenet/root/loginpage.aspx and jeemain.nic.in/cbsenet/root/loginpage.aspx. Candidates who wish to appear for the National Eligibility Test 2018 that is slated for 8th July 2018 must register at the earliest today and pay the application fee until tomorrow i.e. 6th April 2018.
CBSE UGC National Eligibility Test 2018 grants candidates the eligibility for Assistant Professor only and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) & eligibility for Assistant Professor both in Indian universities and colleges. The award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) & eligibility for Assistant Professor both or Assistant Professor only is given purely on the basis of performance of the individuals in both papers of NET in aggregate.
Candidates who will qualify the JRF award will be eligible to pursue research in the subject of their Postgraduation or in a related subject. These candidates will be eligible for the post of Assistant Professor as well at various universities, institutions, IITs and other national organizations in India for whole time research as per the respective procedure prescribed by these varsities.
Here’s all you need to know about CBSE UGC NET July 2018 examination application process:
