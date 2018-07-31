English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
CBSE UGC NET July 2018 Result Expected by 4th August at cbsenet.nic.in, Stay Tuned!
Earlier last week, CBSE had released the UGC NET July 2018 Question Papers along with the Answer Keys and Recorded Response Sheets of candidates who had appeared for the UGC NET July 2018.
Although there is no notification on the official website of CBSE, but various reports suggest that the official information bulletin will be out on 1st February 2018.(Screengrab/cbsenet.nic.in)
CBSE UGC NET July 2018 Result is expected to be released soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website – cbsenet.nic.in. An official had earlier confirmed that, “The Board is working towards releasing the results by end of this month, and most likely on July 31, 2018, is all goes as planned. However, it is confirmed that the results will be out latest by August 4, which will be within one month on the conduct of the exam.”
Earlier last week, CBSE had released the UGC NET July 2018 Question Papers along with the Answer Keys and Recorded Response Sheets of candidates who had appeared for the UGC NET July 2018 examinations conducted on 8th July and 22nd July 2018, earlier this month.
As per the past trends as well, it is widely speculated that CBSE will release the UGC NET July 2018 result this week. Candidates who had appeared for the examination must keep a tab on the official website to check their result once it’s made available by the Central Board of Secondary Education.
The results will also be released on the official results website of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in.
It is notable that this is going to be the last UGC NET Examination organized by the CBSE as the National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to take over these competitive examinations including UGC NET and will organize its maiden UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) & Eligibility for Assistant Professor in December 2018.
Earlier last week, CBSE had released the UGC NET July 2018 Question Papers along with the Answer Keys and Recorded Response Sheets of candidates who had appeared for the UGC NET July 2018 examinations conducted on 8th July and 22nd July 2018, earlier this month.
As per the past trends as well, it is widely speculated that CBSE will release the UGC NET July 2018 result this week. Candidates who had appeared for the examination must keep a tab on the official website to check their result once it’s made available by the Central Board of Secondary Education.
The results will also be released on the official results website of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in.
It is notable that this is going to be the last UGC NET Examination organized by the CBSE as the National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to take over these competitive examinations including UGC NET and will organize its maiden UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) & Eligibility for Assistant Professor in December 2018.
