CBSE UGC NET July 2018 Result Out at cbseresults.nic.in, Check Now!

CBSE UGC NET July 2018 Result has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website – cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE had organized the UGC NET July 2018 examinations conducted on 8th July and 22nd July 2018, earlier this month, for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) & Eligibility for Assistant Professor. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://cbseresults.nic.in/ Step 2 – Click on CBSE - UGC NET EXAMINATION - July 2018 - Announced on 31st July 2018 Step 3 – Enter your Application Number, Roll Number, Date of Birth and click on SubmitStep 4 – Download your Result and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://cbseresults.nic.in/UGCpxy/net_july2018.htm CBSE had earlier released the UGC NET July 2018 Question Papers along with the Answer Keys and candidate Recorded Response Sheets. The question papers are still available on cbsenet.nic.in.