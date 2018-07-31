GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

CBSE UGC NET July 2018 Result Out at cbseresults.nic.in, Check Now!

CBSE UGC NET July 2018 Result has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website – cbseresults.nic.in.

Updated:July 31, 2018, 5:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CBSE UGC NET July 2018 Result Out at cbseresults.nic.in, Check Now!
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
CBSE UGC NET July 2018 Result has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on its official website – cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE had organized the UGC NET July 2018 examinations conducted on 8th July and 22nd July 2018, earlier this month, for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) & Eligibility for Assistant Professor. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:

How to check CBSE UGC NET July 2018 Result?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://cbseresults.nic.in/

Step 2 – Click on CBSE - UGC NET EXAMINATION - July 2018 - Announced on 31st July 2018

Step 3 – Enter your Application Number, Roll Number, Date of Birth and click on Submit

Step 4 – Download your Result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://cbseresults.nic.in/UGCpxy/net_july2018.htm

CBSE had earlier released the UGC NET July 2018 Question Papers along with the Answer Keys and candidate Recorded Response Sheets. The question papers are still available on cbsenet.nic.in.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...