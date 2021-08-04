CBSE, UNICEF Jointly Launch Online Career Guidance, Counselling Portal for Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched an online portal for career guidance and counselling of classes 9 to 12 students in all affiliated schools in the same context. The portal can be accessed at www.cbsecareerguidance.com

Students through individual career dashboards will be able to access over 560+ careers, 25,000 colleges and vocational institutes spanning over 3 lakh courses, 1200 scholarships, and 1150 entrance exams, claims CBSE. Further, two teachers or counsellors per school will be trained on the portal through a digital training session and given a personal counsellor dashboard to access the entire career curriculum and use it to guide the students for their career queries.

The career portals will offer information on careers, college directories, courses from several countries, scholarships and competitive entrance exams. UNICEF, along with 13 state governments and partners from the private sector, has customized career portals in regional languages, reaching 21 million adolescents helping them access educational and work-related resources.

Terry Durnnian, Chief of Education, UNICEF India, said, “The pandemic has heightened concerns among millions of young people about their future livelihoods and skills needed to thrive in the 21st century. UNICEF has supported career guidance portals across several states to empower adolescents and young people to make informed educational and occupational choices that support their social, financial and emotional well-being. UNICEF is pleased to partner with the Central Board of Secondary Education with the technical partnership of iDreamCareer to develop the CBSE Career Guidance portal to facilitate students in India to have access to information on career pathways, irrespective of their school affiliation.”

“It is imperative for the students to understand their learning strengths and weaknesses; have realistic goals commensurate with their capabilities. Guidance and Counselling serve the basic needs of each individual as a unique entity as there are perceptible differences between the individuals in native capacities, abilities and interests," said CBSE in an official statement.

The portal is linked to the CBSE main portal. All CBSE School students will be able to sign up on the portal with their details and access a personalised career dashboard that will also be accessible to teachers and administrators. The portal with the entire career curriculum will be offered to students without any cost.

Additionally, a 90 hours self-paced online training course will be offered to teachers and counsellors in their dashboard. This course is being developed with UNICEF support in the next few months.

