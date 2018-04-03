CBSE Confirms It Won’t Reconduct Class X Mathematics Exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Tuesday that it will not reconduct the Class X maths exam."Consequent to the preliminary evaluation of the impact of reportedly leaked CBSE class 10 maths paper & keeping in mind the paramount interest of students, CBSE has decided not to conduct re-examination even in the states of Delhi NCR and Haryana. Hence, no re-exam for class 10 (sic)," School Education Secretary Anil Swarup tweeted.Earlier, the board had announced that the re-examination of Class XII economics paper will be held on April 25.Ruling out nationwide re-tests for Class X mathematics, the HRD ministry said that the leak of the paper was only restricted to the two places. A final decision on the retest for Class X will be taken after 15 days following a detailed inquiry, education secretary Anil Swarup had said.The details of the re-test were announced amid continuing widespread outrage over the paper leak issue, with the opposition blaming the government for causing agony to the students and their parents.HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, in a series of tweets, said, "In the larger interest of academics & students the sensitive govt has taken a decision not to have nationwide retest in Maths for class X"."The test will be held in Delhi, Haryana after final inputs from police and that too, if needed, it will be held in July. In the interest of students of class XII, so that they will not be hampered in their future career, their economic retest will happen on April 25. So now no confusion. All the best," he said.The opposition stepped up its attack on the government over the issue, with Congress president Rahul Gandhi taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he would now write a sequel to his book "Exam Warriors" to "teach students and parents stress relief, once their lives are destroyed due to leaked exam papers".