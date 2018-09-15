GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
CCC Result 2018: NIELIT Declares Result on nielit.gov.in

NIELIT aims to recruit candidates for different Centres or Extension Centres on Direct Recruitment basis which engaged in human resource development and related activities like skill development, capacity building, project execution in the areas of Information Technology.

September 15, 2018
NIELIT Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 63 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Delhi - nielit.gov.in. NIELIT aims to recruit candidates for different Centres or Extension Centres on Direct Recruitment basis under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, which engaged in human resource development and related activities like skill development, capacity building, project execution in the areas of Information Technology, Electronics, ESDM, e-Governance, Cyber Security. The applicants can also apply for multiple posts. Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 10th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for NIELIT Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 - Visit the official website - https://www.nielit.gov.in/

Step 2 - Click on 'Recruitment' on the home page

Step 3 - Click on 'Recruitment of various S&T and Non- S&T posts in NIELIT on Direct Recruitment basis (Advt.No.05/31/2018/NDL/SER) under 'Recruitment'

Step 4 - Accept terms and condition and click on 'Apply Online'

Step 5 - Register yourself first

Step 6 - Fill in the details and submit

Step 7 - Application Number will generate

Step 8 - Login with required credentials and select the post from drop down

Step 8 - Fill the application form, pay online payment and complete application process

Step 9 - Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link for Registration - http://register-delhi.nielit.gov.in/Forms/DetailsForms/frmApplicant_Details.aspx

Direct Link for Login - http://register-delhi.nielit.gov.in/Forms/DetailsForms/frmUpload_Payment.aspx

Application Fee:

Unreserved/ OBC Category (For Grade pay of Rs.5,400) - Rs.800

Unreserved/ OBC Category (For Grade pay of Rs.4,600) - Rs.600

SC/ ST/ Women/ Ex-serviceman/ PWD Category (For Grade pay of Rs.5,400) - Rs.400

SC/ ST/ Women/ Ex-serviceman/ PWD Category (For Grade pay of Rs.4,600) - Rs.300

NIELIT Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 63

Financial Controller - 1

Administrative Officer cum Finance Officer - 1

Dy. Director (Law) - 1

Assistant Director (Finance) - 2

Assistant Director (Admn.) - 3

Administrative Officer - 1

Jr. Hindi Translator - 1

Senior Assistant (Accounts) - 1

Front Office Counselor - 1

Assistant (Accounts) - 3

Assistant - 6

Stenographer - 6

Junior Assistant - 3

Scientist D - 1

Scientist C - 1

Scientist B - 1

Sr. Technical Assistant - 17

Technical Assistant - 7

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria, age limit and understand pay matrix as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:

http://register-delhi.nielit.gov.in/PDF/NIELIT_Recruitment/Detailed%20advt.%20NIELIT_RECR%202018.pdf

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination and an Interview.

Choice for Centers of Examination:

Agartala

Aizawl

Aurangabad

Bangalore

Bhubaneshwar

Calicut

Chandigarh

Chennai

Delhi

Gandhinagar

Gangtok

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Imphal

Itnagar

Jaipur

Jammu

Kohima

Kolkata

Lucknow

Patna

Ranchi

Shillong

Shimla

Srinagar

 

 
| Edited by: Puja Menon
