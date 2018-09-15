English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CCC Result 2018: NIELIT Declares Result on nielit.gov.in
NIELIT aims to recruit candidates for different Centres or Extension Centres on Direct Recruitment basis which engaged in human resource development and related activities like skill development, capacity building, project execution in the areas of Information Technology.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
NIELIT Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 63 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Delhi - nielit.gov.in. NIELIT aims to recruit candidates for different Centres or Extension Centres on Direct Recruitment basis under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, which engaged in human resource development and related activities like skill development, capacity building, project execution in the areas of Information Technology, Electronics, ESDM, e-Governance, Cyber Security. The applicants can also apply for multiple posts. Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 10th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for NIELIT Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 - Visit the official website - https://www.nielit.gov.in/
Step 2 - Click on 'Recruitment' on the home page
Step 3 - Click on 'Recruitment of various S&T and Non- S&T posts in NIELIT on Direct Recruitment basis (Advt.No.05/31/2018/NDL/SER) under 'Recruitment'
Step 4 - Accept terms and condition and click on 'Apply Online'
Step 5 - Register yourself first
Step 6 - Fill in the details and submit
Step 7 - Application Number will generate
Step 8 - Login with required credentials and select the post from drop down
Step 8 - Fill the application form, pay online payment and complete application process
Step 9 - Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - http://register-delhi.nielit.gov.in/Forms/DetailsForms/frmApplicant_Details.aspx
Direct Link for Login - http://register-delhi.nielit.gov.in/Forms/DetailsForms/frmUpload_Payment.aspx
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category (For Grade pay of Rs.5,400) - Rs.800
Unreserved/ OBC Category (For Grade pay of Rs.4,600) - Rs.600
SC/ ST/ Women/ Ex-serviceman/ PWD Category (For Grade pay of Rs.5,400) - Rs.400
SC/ ST/ Women/ Ex-serviceman/ PWD Category (For Grade pay of Rs.4,600) - Rs.300
NIELIT Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 63
Financial Controller - 1
Administrative Officer cum Finance Officer - 1
Dy. Director (Law) - 1
Assistant Director (Finance) - 2
Assistant Director (Admn.) - 3
Administrative Officer - 1
Jr. Hindi Translator - 1
Senior Assistant (Accounts) - 1
Front Office Counselor - 1
Assistant (Accounts) - 3
Assistant - 6
Stenographer - 6
Junior Assistant - 3
Scientist D - 1
Scientist C - 1
Scientist B - 1
Sr. Technical Assistant - 17
Technical Assistant - 7
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria, age limit and understand pay matrix as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:
http://register-delhi.nielit.gov.in/PDF/NIELIT_Recruitment/Detailed%20advt.%20NIELIT_RECR%202018.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination and an Interview.
Choice for Centers of Examination:
Agartala
Aizawl
Aurangabad
Bangalore
Bhubaneshwar
Calicut
Chandigarh
Chennai
Delhi
Gandhinagar
Gangtok
Guwahati
Hyderabad
Imphal
Itnagar
Jaipur
Jammu
Kohima
Kolkata
Lucknow
Patna
Ranchi
Shillong
Shimla
Srinagar
How to apply for NIELIT Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 - Visit the official website - https://www.nielit.gov.in/
Step 2 - Click on 'Recruitment' on the home page
Step 3 - Click on 'Recruitment of various S&T and Non- S&T posts in NIELIT on Direct Recruitment basis (Advt.No.05/31/2018/NDL/SER) under 'Recruitment'
Step 4 - Accept terms and condition and click on 'Apply Online'
Step 5 - Register yourself first
Step 6 - Fill in the details and submit
Step 7 - Application Number will generate
Step 8 - Login with required credentials and select the post from drop down
Step 8 - Fill the application form, pay online payment and complete application process
Step 9 - Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - http://register-delhi.nielit.gov.in/Forms/DetailsForms/frmApplicant_Details.aspx
Direct Link for Login - http://register-delhi.nielit.gov.in/Forms/DetailsForms/frmUpload_Payment.aspx
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category (For Grade pay of Rs.5,400) - Rs.800
Unreserved/ OBC Category (For Grade pay of Rs.4,600) - Rs.600
SC/ ST/ Women/ Ex-serviceman/ PWD Category (For Grade pay of Rs.5,400) - Rs.400
SC/ ST/ Women/ Ex-serviceman/ PWD Category (For Grade pay of Rs.4,600) - Rs.300
NIELIT Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 63
Financial Controller - 1
Administrative Officer cum Finance Officer - 1
Dy. Director (Law) - 1
Assistant Director (Finance) - 2
Assistant Director (Admn.) - 3
Administrative Officer - 1
Jr. Hindi Translator - 1
Senior Assistant (Accounts) - 1
Front Office Counselor - 1
Assistant (Accounts) - 3
Assistant - 6
Stenographer - 6
Junior Assistant - 3
Scientist D - 1
Scientist C - 1
Scientist B - 1
Sr. Technical Assistant - 17
Technical Assistant - 7
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria, age limit and understand pay matrix as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:
http://register-delhi.nielit.gov.in/PDF/NIELIT_Recruitment/Detailed%20advt.%20NIELIT_RECR%202018.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination and an Interview.
Choice for Centers of Examination:
Agartala
Aizawl
Aurangabad
Bangalore
Bhubaneshwar
Calicut
Chandigarh
Chennai
Delhi
Gandhinagar
Gangtok
Guwahati
Hyderabad
Imphal
Itnagar
Jaipur
Jammu
Kohima
Kolkata
Lucknow
Patna
Ranchi
Shillong
Shimla
Srinagar
| Edited by: Puja Menon
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This 102-Year-Old Indian Female Athlete Just Won Another Gold Medal
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Not Length but Substance of a Role Matters to Me, Says Yami Gautam
- Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Plays Down Harry Kane Fatigue Concerns Ahead of Tottenham Clash
- Albie Morkel Recounts Being Stuck in Mozambique Jail for Alleged Weapons Smuggling
- Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 And More Receive Price Cut in India: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...