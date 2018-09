CCC Result 2018: NIELIT Declares Result on nielit.gov.in

NIELIT Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 63 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Delhi - nielit.gov.in . NIELIT aims to recruit candidates for different Centres or Extension Centres on Direct Recruitment basis under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, which engaged in human resource development and related activities like skill development, capacity building, project execution in the areas of Information Technology, Electronics, ESDM, e-Governance, Cyber Security. The applicants can also apply for multiple posts. Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 10th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 - Visit the official website - https://www.nielit.gov.in/ Step 2 - Click on 'Recruitment' on the home pageStep 3 - Click on 'Recruitment of various S&T and Non- S&T posts in NIELIT on Direct Recruitment basis (Advt.No.05/31/2018/NDL/SER) under 'Recruitment'Step 4 - Accept terms and condition and click on 'Apply Online'Step 5 - Register yourself firstStep 6 - Fill in the details and submitStep 7 - Application Number will generateStep 8 - Login with required credentials and select the post from drop downStep 8 - Fill the application form, pay online payment and complete application processStep 9 - Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceUnreserved/ OBC Category (For Grade pay of Rs.5,400) - Rs.800Unreserved/ OBC Category (For Grade pay of Rs.4,600) - Rs.600SC/ ST/ Women/ Ex-serviceman/ PWD Category (For Grade pay of Rs.5,400) - Rs.400SC/ ST/ Women/ Ex-serviceman/ PWD Category (For Grade pay of Rs.4,600) - Rs.300Total Posts: 63Financial Controller - 1Administrative Officer cum Finance Officer - 1Dy. Director (Law) - 1Assistant Director (Finance) - 2Assistant Director (Admn.) - 3Administrative Officer - 1Jr. Hindi Translator - 1Senior Assistant (Accounts) - 1Front Office Counselor - 1Assistant (Accounts) - 3Assistant - 6Stenographer - 6Junior Assistant - 3Scientist D - 1Scientist C - 1Scientist B - 1Sr. Technical Assistant - 17Technical Assistant - 7Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria, age limit and understand pay matrix as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Examination and an Interview.AgartalaAizawlAurangabadBangaloreBhubaneshwarCalicutChandigarhChennaiDelhiGandhinagarGangtokGuwahatiHyderabadImphalItnagarJaipurJammuKohimaKolkataLucknowPatnaRanchiShillongShimlaSrinagar