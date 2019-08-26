Take the pledge to vote

CCD Owner V G Siddhartha's Forensic Report Corroborates Suicide Theory: Police

Siddhartha had gone missing from the Netravati river bridge near Ullal in Mangaluru on July 29 evening and two days later, his body was found floating in the river.

PTI

August 26, 2019
CCD Owner V G Siddhartha's Forensic Report Corroborates Suicide Theory: Police
Coffee tycoon V G Siddhartha, owner of the Cafe Coffee Day chain, poses for a photograph at one of his coffeeshops in Ahmedabad. (Image: AFP file photo)
Bengaluru: The forensic report on the death of Cafe Coffee Day owner V G Siddhartha corroborates the suicide theory, Mangaluru Police Commissioner P S Harsha said on Monday. According to police sources, water was found in Siddhartha's lungs and his death was due to drowning.

"We have received the FSL report. It corroborates the suicide theory," the commissioner told PTI.

Siddhartha had gone missing from the Netravati river bridge near Ullal in Mangaluru on July 29 evening and two days later, his body was found floating in the river.

He had left home on July 29 telling his family members that he was heading towards Sakaleshpura, where he had his coffee estate. However, he directed his driver to go to Mangaluru.

At the beginning of the Ullal bridge on the swollen Netravati river, Siddhartha got down from the car and asked his driver to wait for him as he walked on the bridge alone on the rainy evening without an umbrella. Two days later his body was found.

Meanwhile, Siddhartha's father 95-year old Gangaiah Hegde, who was suffering from old age-related illness and was undergoing treatment at the Gopala Gowda Shanthaveri Hospital, passed away on Sunday, hospital authorities confirmed.

A few days before his death, Siddhartha had visited his father, who was in coma, in the hospital.

