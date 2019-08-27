Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

CCD Owner V G Siddhartha's Suicide: Police to Investigate Exact Cause in Second Phase of Probe

Mangaluru Police Commissioner P S Harsha had on Monday said the final Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report received by the police corroborated the suicide theory.

PTI

Updated:August 27, 2019, 6:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
CCD Owner V G Siddhartha's Suicide: Police to Investigate Exact Cause in Second Phase of Probe
Cafe Coffe Day founder VG Siddhartha. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...

Mangaluru: With the final forensic report confirming Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha's death was suicide, the city police investigating the case has begun the second phase of the probe to find out the exact reason that forced the business magnate to take the extreme step.

The Police team was examining the letter written by Siddhartha before he ended his life last month, which can lead to obtaining definite clues on the reasons for the suicide, police sources said.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner P S Harsha had on Monday said the final Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report received by the police corroborated the suicide theory.

Police sources said the officials were also collecting information about his family life, business dealings, loans, shares and details of bank accounts. They will also look into notices served on Siddhartha by the Income Tax and other departments and whether he was under pressure dealing with tax authorities, the sources added.

Siddhartha, who ran the hugely successful cafe chain that helped make coffee a lifestyle beverage in the country, had gone missing from the Netravati river bridge near Ullal in Mangaluru on July 29 evening. He had asked his driver to stop on a bridge while driving toward here and asked him to wait for him as he walked on the bridge alone. Two days later, his body was found floating in the river.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram