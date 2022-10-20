Ghaziabad Gang-rape Charge ‘False’, Police Say Delhi Woman Had Hatched Plan to Grab Property

The Ghaziabad Police on Thursday dismissed as “false” a 36-year-old Delhi woman’s allegation that she was gang-raped and brutalised by five men.

The police, at a press conference, on Thursday claimed that the incident was the result of a “conspiracy” hatched by the woman to grab property. The police claimed that the woman had a property dispute with the accused, which is reportedly sub-judice.

Police have arrested three people who had helped the woman with the conspiracy.

The woman claimed that she was raped and brutalised by five men for two days.

Following the incident, the Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal also claimed that the woman was found wrapped in a jute bag, with her hands and legs tied, and an iron rod was inserted in her private parts. Maliwal had said, “The incident is very horrific and disturbing. It reminds me of the Nirbhaya case. All accused must be arrested immediately and strict action taken against them. I fail to understand how long women and children be subjected to such extreme brutality.”

The police are still interrogating the four people who had been taken into custody. Police had said they were alerted about the woman lying near Ashram Road. She was then taken to GTB Hospital and a case was filed.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) earlier formed a two-member fact-finding team to probe the alleged rape.

