CCSU B.Ed Result 2020 Declared on ccsuniversity.ac.in, Click Here to Know More

The Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, has declared the results for B.Ed Course. Those who took the examination can check CCSU B.Ed result 2020 on the official website of the university at ccsuniversity.ac.in.

Before checking the CCSU B.Ed result 2020, candidates should keep examination admit cards ready, so that they can enter the roll number correctly while logging in. The varsity has published the CCSU B.Ed result 2020roll-number wise.

The CCSU conducted the exams adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. The students and teachers had to maintain social distancing at exam centres and wear face masks.

How to check CCSU B.Ed result 2020

Step 1: Open Google and enter ccsuniversity.ac.in in the search box

Step 2: Visit the ‘Students’section on the homepage of the university’s website

Step 3: Select the result option

Step 4: Now, click on the link for ‘Professional Courses’ result

Step 5: Then, select course and semester and enter roll number to log in

Step 6: Result will appear on screen

Step 7: Take printout of the result for future reference

The CCSU in March 2020 postponed exams that were to take place between March 18 and April 2 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The varsity took this decision in the wake of the Uttar Pradesh government announcing that exams and classes of all schools and colleges and higher education institutes would be suspended till April 2.

Exams across the country were delayed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown.Later, teachers were asked to take classes online. The university directed students to vacate hostels to prevent the spread of COVID-19 .

Earlier, the CCSU university released the admit card for 2019-20 session for undergraduate programmes. The hall tickets were issued for B.A., B.Com. and B.Sc. Part - I, II and III examinations.

Students had to download admit cards from the official website of the CCSU by entering form number. The hall tickets carried details like name and roll number of candidates, exam centre and address and exam schedule.