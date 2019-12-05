CCTV Cameras, Panic Buttons & GPS to be Installed in DTC & Cluster Buses, Says Arvind Kejriwal
Kejriwal said that that the move is aimed at ensuring the safety of women in the city.
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his government will install CCTV cameras, panic buttons and GPS in the existing 5,500 DTC and cluster buses.
Addressing a press conference here, the chief minister said three CCTV cameras and ten panic buttons will be installed in each bus, adding that the move is aimed at ensuring the safety of women in the city.
Kejriwal said the new buses which are being procured already have CCTV cameras, panic buttons and Global Positioning System (GPS).
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Former Mumbai Cricketer Robin Morris Arrested Over Alleged Kidnapping: Report
- Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: All The New Prepaid Plans Compared
- Naagin 4 Actress Nia Sharma is a Fan of Bigg Boss 13, Says Sidharth Shukla is Doing Well
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Breaks Down After Ugly Fight with Asim Riaz
- Major WhatsApp Dark Mode Update: Does Your Phone Run Android 9 or Older OS?