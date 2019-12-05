CCTV Cameras, Panic Buttons & GPS to be Installed in DTC & Cluster Buses, Says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his government will install CCTV cameras, panic buttons and GPS in the existing 5,500 DTC and cluster buses.

Addressing a press conference here, the chief minister said three CCTV cameras and ten panic buttons will be installed in each bus, adding that the move is aimed at ensuring the safety of women in the city.

Kejriwal said the new buses which are being procured already have CCTV cameras, panic buttons and Global Positioning System (GPS).

