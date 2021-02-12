CCTV Clip of Andhra Corporator's Murder Shows Him Being Run Over Several Times, Goes Viral

A sitting YSR Congress city corporator was allegedly murdered by two people who rammed their car into him early on Friday, police said. CCTV footage showed that the assailants hit the Kampara Ramesh, a corporator of the Kakinada Municipal Corporation, with their car around 2.30 am causing grave injuries, they said.

Police rushed him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The News Minute reported the murder took place following a drunken brawl. The chilling CCTV visuals, which later went viral on social media, showed Ramesh being repeatedly run over by the accused, Gurajala Chinna and his brother, with his car.

The incident took place at the Gangaraju Nagar road, in Kakinada Rural area.

Police told the News Minute that five men, including Ramesh and two of his friends, along with Chinna and his brother, had been drinking together. Later, Ramesh and Chinna got into an argument.

Sarpavaram police said Chinna invited the victim to a relative’s birthday party at another place, but Ramesh did not accept. After that, Chinna decided to leave and entered his car. Meanwhile, Ramesh, unable to find his own keys, stood in the way of Chinna’s car, not allowing him to leave until they found his keys.

Police said that as the victim stood blocking the car, Chinna drove into him. Ramesh’s friends attempted to move him but he was repeatedly run over by the car.

The viral footage of the incident shows Ramesh having a physical fight with the accused men. Three others seem to try to defuse the tense situation. Chinna and his brother then get into the car and start to leave but Ramesh is seen blocking their way and refusing to let them leave. Others present at the scene seem to attempt to convince the victim to move. The intervening men briefly move out of the car’s way, and the accused then abruptly drive ahead, and run over Ramesh.

Ramesh is then seen collapsed on the road after being hit by the car. His friends try to move him aside but the car goes in reverse and runs over him a second time, and then drives over him a third time. After that, they drive away.

Police said search for the accused is ongoing and post mortem results are awaited. A murder case has been registered against Chinna and his brother under section 302 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code).