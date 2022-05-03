CCTV Clip Shows Alleged Torture of Chennai Man At Hands of Police Hours Before His Death in Custody

A CCTV footage of 25-year-old man from Chennai has emerged more than a week after his death in the police custody that throws light on the violent sequence of events. The clip shows him running away from the police before being nabbed by them a few moments later.

Vignesh, alias Vigna, had died in the police custody on April 19 after he was apprehended on the road on that night. According to a few witnesses and sources aware of the developments, Vignesh was subjected to a certain degree of torture before his death. Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation to Vignesh’s family, who are demanding arrest of police officers who allegedly beat up Vignesh to death .

The CCTV footage shows two policemen catching Vignesh after a brief chase in the Kellys area in Chennai in the wee hours of April 19. In the video, Vignesh can be seen running across the road, trying to escape before one of the policemen threw a stick at his leg.

Vignesh was taken into the custody after he was found in possession of narcotic cannabis.

Vinod, brother of Vignesh, told News18: “Truth will eventually come out. Police officials beat my brother and it is evident from the video. This is what we have been saying that my brother was subject to torture leading to his death. Police have maintained that he developed seizures and died. This video shows that they beat my brother while he tried to run away.”

The victim’s family has alleged custodial torture and said they were offered a sum of Rs 1 lakh by the police officials to keep silent on the issue.

“Police offered to give us money. They were ready to pay anything we demanded to silence us. We now live in fear and have shifted to a new place because we are afraid of the police department,” Vinod said.

He said his family was shocked to see the CCTV footage showing the brutality meted to Vignesh by the police. He hopes the Tamil Nadu government takes action against the police officers who beat his brother.

