CCTV Footage, Facial Recognition Used to Bust Gang Which Pick-pocketed Women Visiting Banks in Delhi

They committed thefts in marriage halls, farm houses, banks and passed on the valuables to other gang member who decamp with it to Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh.

PTI

Updated:March 15, 2020, 2:33 PM IST
CCTV Footage, Facial Recognition Used to Bust Gang Which Pick-pocketed Women Visiting Banks in Delhi
New Delhi: The Delhi police busted a gang with the arrest of three people including two women, who were allegedly involved in pick-pocketing after targeting women customers visiting banks by diverting their attention, officials said on Sunday.

With the help of Google Maps, CCTV footage and facial recognition technique, police arrested Nargis,35, and Anjali,23, from Gurgaon on Friday, they said.

The matter came to light on Tuesday after Garima, a resident of west Delhi's Tagore Garden, who is preparing for GMAT withdrew Rs 5 lakh from Canara Bank. However, when she came out from the bank, she was followed by the two women.

The victim went to a stationery shop from there and was getting photocopies done when one woman engaged her in a conversation, while the other took out Rs 5 lakh by opening the zip of her bag, before fleeing the spot, according to police.

All the routes taken by the two women were analysed with the help of CCTV footage and Google Maps. The footage matched with the criminal dossier system by using facial recognition method, a senior police officer said.

They commit thefts in marriage halls, farm houses, banks and pass on the valuables to other gang member who decamp with it to Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh where they belong, he said.

Using GPS data of auto-rickshaws plying on the trans-Yamuna area, police zeroed in on an auto-rickshaw driver Pramod Podar, he said.

Upon interrogation, it was revealed that he charged Rs 2,000 per day and ferried the gang in different malls, complexes and banks. The gang members met him in the outskirts of Delhi or Gurgaon, the police officer added.

Podar has been arrested as well, he said. Raids are being conducted along with Madhya Pradesh police to catch hold of the other members of the gang, police said.

