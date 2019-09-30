CCTV Footage Shows Duo Snatching Gold Chain Using a Gun-like Drilling Machine in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Two chain snatchers in Kollam stole gold necklaces from six places by threatening people with a drilling machine in the guise of a pistol.

The incident happened in a span of four hours between 9am and 1pm on Saturday. Police identified the gun to be a battery-operated miniature drilling machine that could be mistaken to be a pistol.

CCTV visuals of the miscreants travelling in a two-wheeler wearing helmet have been accessed by the police from the areas where people have raised complaints. They are identified to be Hindi speaking people, who are likely to have fled to another place.

The bike, they were travelling on, was stolen from the railway station premises in Kundara which belongs to a Kumbalam native. Its number plate was changed. The incidents took place under the limits of Kollam city and rural police are being investigated by Kollam East police.

Chain snatching cases were reported from Pattathanam, Karbala, Beach Road, Altharamukku, Mulavana and Kuzhimathikadu in Kollam district also.

