CCTV Footage Shows Massive Fight Before 27-yr-old's Murder in Delhi’s Ranjit Nagar

A 27-year-old man was killed while his friend was injured in a fight with another group in Central Delhi’s Ranjit Nagar, police said on Sunday. A CCTV footage showed a brawl between two groups with three people on each side before the murder.

The brawl happened on October 12 night when Nitesh, Alok, and Monty stopped three people on a bike allegedly for honking and assaulted one of them who fell on the ground, news agency PTI reported.

As the bike got disbalanced, the other two also fell and a scuffle ensued between the groups, a senior police officer said. Since there was no statement by anyone, a case was registered under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on DD entry at Ranjit Nagar Police Station and an investigation was taken up, said Shweta Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).

After Nitesh, who was hit in head and had been unconscious, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, a section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was added in the FIR. The police have identified the three accused who are currently absconding.

The police said the footages of the incident reveal that the quarrel was started by Nitesh and Alok. However, in the end, the other party overpowered them and assaulted them. Both Nitesh and Alok have previous criminal records, the police said.

The police have ruled out any communal angle in the incident but said that the two parties belong to different communities.

However as a precautionary measure, the Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed in the area.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra reacted to the incident and said that “Nitish was murdered in Delhi in the same way as Rinku Sharma, Dhruv Tyagi, Ankit, Dr Narang, Rahul and just last week Manish were murdered.”

“Weapons are stocked in certain settlements in Delhi and our sons and brothers are killed anytime,” Sharma highlighted.

