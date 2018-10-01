CCTV Footage Trashes UP Cop's 'Self-Defence' Claim, Apple Employee's Family Meets CM Yogi

The claims of Uttar Pradesh policemen, who said they had shot the Apple store manager in self-defence, fell flat on Monday morning after a CCTV footage showed the car was being driven normally and without any suspicious activity.Constable Prashant Chaudhary, who was on patrol duty on Friday night, had claimed that he fired at the car in self-defence as it tried to run over his motorbike.But the CCTV footage of the car — when it was minutes away from the police check point— makes it clear that the vehicle was moving at normal speed. The video, which is possession of News18, captures the car of Vivek Tiwari moving around 1:19am in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow.A second footage shows that the cops were riding their bike at normal speed at 1:24am without any trace of provocation from anywhere.Kalpana Tiwari met UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Dinesh Sharma.Meanwhile, Vivek’s wife Kalpana Tiwari said that an attempt is being made to malign her late husband’s image. "My husband used to call me regularly whenever he was away. He even told me that night that he was going to drop Sana (his colleague). There has been an attempt to malign his image and character." Kalpana said. “Vivek called me that night and promised to take us for a vacation in December as two new iPhones were launched and he said the market response was very good. He also expected good sales in Diwali season,” she added.Kalpana lodged a second FIR on Sunday. The FIR claims police officials at the crime scene did not allow Tiwari’s colleague Sana Khan from receiving or making calls. Kalpana also accused the cops of forcing Khan to sign on a blank paper.UP law minister Brijesh Pathak said strict action will be initiated against the senior officers who tried to cover up the incident. “All the lax officers who tried to cover up the issue will also be facing action. I never expected our police could stoop down to such a level. The only eyewitness was also forced by the officials. Her statement and the FIR did not match at all. Some policemen were seen carrying the culprit in their hands, which is very sad and shocking.”