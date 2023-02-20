The Karnataka man, who allegedly killed the delivery boy of an e-commerce platform, was seen riding a two-wheeler with the body which he kept at his home for three days, showed a CCTV footage.

The 20-year-old accused was arrested on Saturday. He allegedly murdered the delivery boy of an e-commerce platform as he was unable to pay for iPhone he had ordered in Karnataka’s Hassan district.

#CCTV: Unable to pay for iPhone, K’taka man kills delivery boy, hides body for 4 days pic.twitter.com/GbhrhJrmNT— Kamlesh Kumar Ojha🇮🇳 (@Kamlesh_ojha1) February 20, 2023

The 20-year-old accused was arrested on Saturday after a CCTV camera caught him riding a two-wheeler with the body. The accused, Hemanth Datta, and deceased Hemanth Naik (23) hail from Arasikere town in the Hassan district.

According to the police, when Naik arrived at Dutt’s residence to deliver the second-hand iPhone, the culprit asked the delivery boy to sit inside his house. He told him that he would soon return with the money from his room. Dutt came out with a knife instead and allegedly stabbed the delivery boy multiple times.

Following the incident, the accused held on to the dead body, tied up in a sack, at his residence for 3 days. He planned to burn the body at some point on the outskirts of the town.

Dutt prepared for disposing of the body. To destroy evidence, he bought petrol and rode the dead body to a railway station nearby on his two-wheeler, where he burned it.

He was caught thanks to CCTV footage that captured him both buying petrol and carrying the dead body. He was arrested by Hassan Police following an investigation.

