English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
All CCTV Cameras Were Switched Off During Jayalalithaa's 75-Day Hospital Stay, Says Apollo Chief
Jayalalithaa died in Chennai's Apollo hospital in December 2016, amid questions fueled by the secrecy and limited access to the 68-year-old.
A screengrab from a video purportedly released by Sasikala camp showing late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in Chennai's Apollo Hospital.
New Delhi: Days after VK Sasikala, the longtime aide of J Jayalalithaa, told an inquiry panel about the late AIADMK leader being videographed during her last days at Chennai's Apollo hospital, its chairman Dr Prathap Reddy on Thursday gave an account that appears to contradict her version.
In an affidavit filed before the Justice A. Arumughaswamy Commission, probing Jayalalithaa’s death, Sasikala said she made videos of Jayalalithaa with her permission as it was part of the leader’s efforts to document her health. She said four video clips shot at Apollo Hospitals have also been submitted to the Commission.
In a contrasting claim, Apollo Chairman said that the closed circuit television cameras were switched off during the entire duration of Jayalalithaa’s stay at the hospital. He also said the 24-bed intensive care unit was emptied and she was the only patient there.
"Unfortunately they (CCTVs) were switched off. Jayalalithaa got admitted and one ICU was completely occupied only by her. So they removed the footage because they did not want everyone to be watching," said Prathap C Reddy, Founder-Chairman of Apollo Hospitals.
Responding to allegations that no one was allowed to meet Jayalalithaa during her long hospitalisation between September 22 and December 5, Sasikala told the commission that former Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao had met her on October 22, 2016. AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and M Thambi Durai and Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar saw her sometime during September 22-27, 2016. However, both Panneerselvam and Thambidurai have said they were denied access to Jayalalithaa in her three months in hospital.
"We didn't go (to her room) out of good intention that she should not contract infection. We wanted her to return in good health... they (Sasikala) would come out and tell Amma is doing well, eating. We could only say okay...thank you.. We were in grief that Amma was ill," Panneerselvam had told press at the time.
Jayalalithaa died in Chennai's Apollo hospital in December 2016, amid questions fueled by the secrecy and limited access to the 68-year-old.
Also Watch
In an affidavit filed before the Justice A. Arumughaswamy Commission, probing Jayalalithaa’s death, Sasikala said she made videos of Jayalalithaa with her permission as it was part of the leader’s efforts to document her health. She said four video clips shot at Apollo Hospitals have also been submitted to the Commission.
In a contrasting claim, Apollo Chairman said that the closed circuit television cameras were switched off during the entire duration of Jayalalithaa’s stay at the hospital. He also said the 24-bed intensive care unit was emptied and she was the only patient there.
"Unfortunately they (CCTVs) were switched off. Jayalalithaa got admitted and one ICU was completely occupied only by her. So they removed the footage because they did not want everyone to be watching," said Prathap C Reddy, Founder-Chairman of Apollo Hospitals.
Responding to allegations that no one was allowed to meet Jayalalithaa during her long hospitalisation between September 22 and December 5, Sasikala told the commission that former Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao had met her on October 22, 2016. AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and M Thambi Durai and Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar saw her sometime during September 22-27, 2016. However, both Panneerselvam and Thambidurai have said they were denied access to Jayalalithaa in her three months in hospital.
"We didn't go (to her room) out of good intention that she should not contract infection. We wanted her to return in good health... they (Sasikala) would come out and tell Amma is doing well, eating. We could only say okay...thank you.. We were in grief that Amma was ill," Panneerselvam had told press at the time.
Jayalalithaa died in Chennai's Apollo hospital in December 2016, amid questions fueled by the secrecy and limited access to the 68-year-old.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Elavenil Valarivan Wins Gold in Junior World Cup, Bronze for Babuta
- Usain Bolt Set to Begin Borussia Dortmund Trial on Friday
- Facebook Data Breach: If Germany and Brazil Can, What Stops India From Summoning Social Media Giant?
- Indians Are Warning 'The Fault In Our Stars' Author About the Bollywood Remake
- 5 Hacks to Stabilize an Upset Stomach