CDAC C-CAT Result 2019 Expected Today at cdac.in, Steps to Check
The Centre for Development and Advanced Computing CAT Result 2019 will be released by the exam conducting authority on its official website: cdac.in.
Image for representation.
CDAC C-CAT Result 2019 | The Centre for Development and Advanced Computing is expected to announce CDAC C-CAT 2019 Result on December 27. The Centre for Development and Advanced Computing CAT Result 2019 will be released by the exam conducting authority on its official website: cdac.in. Candidates, who had appeared for C-DAC's Common Admission Test held on December 8 and 15, can visit the official website to check their result. Candidates will require their login credentials for accessing their result. The CDAC computerized Common Admission Test (C-CAT) 2019 was conducted in two phases, CDAT 1 and CDAT 2.
The CDAC C-CAT first round seat allotment will be announced on January 8, 2020.
CDAC C-CAT Result 2019: Steps to check the score
Step 1: Log on to the official website CDAC C-CAT 2019 -- cdac.in
Step 2: Look for CDAC CAT result 2019 and click on it
Step 3: Enter Enrollment number and password
Step 4: Download CDAC C-CAT Result 2019 for further reference
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is the premier R&D organization of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for carrying out R&D in IT, Electronics and associated areas. Different areas of C-DAC, had originated at different times, many of which came out as a result of identification of opportunities.
