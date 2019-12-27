CDAC C-CAT Result 2019 Expected Today at cdac.in, Steps to Check

CDAC C-CAT Result 2019 | The Centre for Development and Advanced Computing is expected to announce CDAC C-CAT 2019 Result on December 27. The Centre for Development and Advanced Computing CAT Result 2019 will be released by the exam conducting authority on its official website: cdac.in. Candidates, who had appeared for C-DAC's Common Admission Test held on December 8 and 15, can visit the official website to check their result. Candidates will require their login credentials for accessing their result. The CDAC computerized Common Admission Test (C-CAT) 2019 was conducted in two phases, CDAT 1 and CDAT 2.

The CDAC C-CAT first round seat allotment will be announced on January 8, 2020.

CDAC C-CAT Result 2019: Steps to check the score

Step 1: Log on to the official website CDAC C-CAT 2019 -- cdac.in

Step 2: Look for CDAC CAT result 2019 and click on it

Step 3: Enter Enrollment number and password

Step 4: Download CDAC C-CAT Result 2019 for further reference

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is the premier R&D organization of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for carrying out R&D in IT, Electronics and associated areas. Different areas of C-DAC, had originated at different times, many of which came out as a result of identification of opportunities.

