CDAC C-CAT Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2019 Expected Shortly at cdac.in
All the candidates, who couldn’t make it in the CDAC C-CAT 2019 first round of seat allotment, can check the second round seat allotment list.
CDAC C-CAT Round 2 seat allotment result 2019 l The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, also known as CDAC, is likely to release the seat allotment result Round 2 for CDAC C-CAT 2019 exam sometime soon. The CDAC C-CAT 2019 seat allotment result Round 2 will be published on the official of the Centre at cdac.in (https://www.cdac.in/).
Here’s How to check the CDAC C-CAT 2nd seat allotment result
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing @cdac.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘CDAC C-CAT 2019 Exam’ link.
Step 3: You will be redirected to the exam portal.
Step 4: Log-in using your Application Form Number and Password.
Step 5: Check your name and details in the CDAC C-CAT 2nd Allotment List 2019.
Step 6: Download the list and save it.
Step 7: Take a print out of the provisional allotment letter, if issued.
The CDAC conducts a computerized Common Admission Test (C-CAT) every year. The exam grants admissions to all PG Diploma courses of C-DAC. The CDAC C-CAT is held twice a year, once in June (for August admissions) and in December (for February admissions).
