CDAC C-CAT Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2019 Expected Shortly at cdac.in

CDAC C-CAT Round 2 seat allotment result 2019 l The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, also known as CDAC, is likely to release the seat allotment result Round 2 for CDAC C-CAT 2019 exam sometime soon. The CDAC C-CAT 2019 seat allotment result Round 2 will be published on the official of the Centre at cdac.in (https://www.cdac.in/).

All the candidates, who couldn’t make it in the CDAC C-CAT 2019 first round of seat allotment, can check the second round seat allotment list. The selection of candidates for CDAC C-CAT is done through two rounds of seat allocations. The seat allotment result of round 1 was declared on January 8, 2020.

Here’s How to check the CDAC C-CAT 2nd seat allotment result

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing @cdac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘CDAC C-CAT 2019 Exam’ link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the exam portal.

Step 4: Log-in using your Application Form Number and Password.

Step 5: Check your name and details in the CDAC C-CAT 2nd Allotment List 2019.

Step 6: Download the list and save it.

Step 7: Take a print out of the provisional allotment letter, if issued.

The CDAC conducts a computerized Common Admission Test (C-CAT) every year. The exam grants admissions to all PG Diploma courses of C-DAC. The CDAC C-CAT is held twice a year, once in June (for August admissions) and in December (for February admissions).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.