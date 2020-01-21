Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

CDAC C-CAT Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2019 Expected Shortly at cdac.in

All the candidates, who couldn’t make it in the CDAC C-CAT 2019 first round of seat allotment, can check the second round seat allotment list.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 21, 2020, 3:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
CDAC C-CAT Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2019 Expected Shortly at cdac.in
(Image: News18.com)

CDAC C-CAT Round 2 seat allotment result 2019 l The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, also known as CDAC, is likely to release the seat allotment result Round 2 for CDAC C-CAT 2019 exam sometime soon. The CDAC C-CAT 2019 seat allotment result Round 2 will be published on the official of the Centre at cdac.in (https://www.cdac.in/).

All the candidates, who couldn’t make it in the CDAC C-CAT 2019 first round of seat allotment, can check the second round seat allotment list. The selection of candidates for CDAC C-CAT is done through two rounds of seat allocations. The seat allotment result of round 1 was declared on January 8, 2020.

Here’s How to check the CDAC C-CAT 2nd seat allotment result

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing @cdac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘CDAC C-CAT 2019 Exam’ link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the exam portal.

Step 4: Log-in using your Application Form Number and Password.

Step 5: Check your name and details in the CDAC C-CAT 2nd Allotment List 2019.

Step 6: Download the list and save it.

Step 7: Take a print out of the provisional allotment letter, if issued.

The CDAC conducts a computerized Common Admission Test (C-CAT) every year. The exam grants admissions to all PG Diploma courses of C-DAC. The CDAC C-CAT is held twice a year, once in June (for August admissions) and in December (for February admissions).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram