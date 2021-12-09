Gen Bipin Rawat Death News LIVE Updates: Mortal Remains of CDS, Wife to Arrive in Delhi; Rajnath Singh to Brief Parl on Chopper Crash

Read more

Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident.” The lone survivor, Group Captain Varun Singh, is currently under treatment at a military hospital in Wellington.

Meanwhile, Defence minister Rajnath Singh will brief both the Houses of Parliament on the military chopper crash. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the last rites will be performed on Friday in Delhi Cantonment and the bodies would be kept in their house from 11 am to 2 pm for people to pay their last respects. Reportedly, the funeral procession will start from Kamraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium.

Over the sudden demise of India’s chief of defence staff, the Uttarakhand government has declared a three-day state mourning from December 9. Meanwhile, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has appealed to the party workers to not celebrate her birthday on Thursday and leaders from across the globe-. The United States, Russia, China and Pakistan expressed their condolences over the demise of Gen Rawat.

The plane crashed 10 minutes before, which was on its way to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to attend a programme. The Chief of Defence Staff had left the Palam airbase in an IAF Embraer aircraft at 8:47 am and landed at Sulur airbase at 11:34 am. He took off from Sulur in a Mi-17V5 chopper at around 1148 am for Wellington, PTI reported. The chopper crashed around 12.22 pm. Rawat had survived a helicopter crash six years ago, in 2015, when he was a Lt General.

The IAF has also ordered a probe into the crash as there is no information on what led to the crash. The Mi17V5 helicopter is an advanced military transport chopper with the Indian Air Force since 2012. Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was the pilot of the chopper.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.