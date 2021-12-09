Gen Bipin Rawat Death News LIVE Updates: Mortal Remains of CDS, Wife to Arrive in Delhi; Rajnath Singh to Brief Parl on Chopper Crash

Live now
CDS Bipin Rawat Death News LIVE Updates: The mortal remains of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat are expected to arrive in Delhi on a military plane by Thursday evening. An Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper carrying them and 11 others crashed in the Nilgiri Hills in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. IAF tweeted, “With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Read More
India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat was a decorated commander who drew both awe and ire from within the Indian military for his witty—at times blunt and controversial—comments and his penchant for “disruption” in the way the defence establishment traditionally ran. After all, he was tasked with overseeing and perhaps implementing the most ambitious reform that the Indian military would have had to undergo—jointness and integration—by way of creating four brand new theatre commands and modernising the military. READ MORE
#WATCH | IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari reaches the chopper crash site near Coonoor in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu
13 people including CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife lost their lives in the accident on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/djgoBu6Y4B
— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021
Governors, chief ministers and other dignitaries of the northeastern states on Wednesday condoled the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other defence personnel in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. The country’s first CDS was among the 13 people killed in the Indian Air Force helicopter crash near Coonoor in the southern state apparently due to foggy weather conditions. He was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course. Condolences poured in from across the eight northeastern states, with chief ministers and governors remembering the contributions of General Rawat.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has ordered a probe into the crash as nothing much is known about how the accident took place. Initial reports indicate that poor visibility might be the reason. The Mi17V5 helicopter is an advanced military transport chopper with the Indian Air Force since 2012.
The Polish ambassador to India, Adam Burakowski extended his deepest condolences on the demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and to the families of those who died in the tragic helicopter crash in the Nilgiri Hills. “Deepest condolences to the Family of General Bipin Rawat and the Families of those who died in the tragic crash. R.I.P.”, tweeted Burakowski. Coincidentally in April 2010, Polish President Lech Kaczynski and many other of its leaders were killed in a plane crash, killing all 96 aboard.
General Bipin Rawat, India’s first Chief of Defence Staff who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, was a strong proponent of India-US defence ties and helped deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries, a senior US official has said. General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Air Force said. The copter carrying General Rawat and his entourage crashed in apparently foggy conditions, killing the 13 people on board, the IAF and other officials said. One person survived the crash and is being treated at a hospital. “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 others in that tragic helicopter crash in India today. General Rawat was a valued partner, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said at his daily news conference on Wednesday.
UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres mourned the demise of India’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and to the people and Government of India, his spokesperson Stphane Dujarric told reporters in New York. As you may recall, General Rawat served the United Nations with distinction and we fully appreciated that work. He was Brigade Commander of the North Kivu Brigade of the UN peacekeeping mission in the Congo (MONUC) in 2008 and 2009, Dujarric added.
After the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat yesterday, Army Vice Chief Lt Gen Chandi Prasad Mohanty has cut short his two-day visit to Qatar and is returning to Delhi: Sources
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/uAC9peviy9
— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021
Recalling Rawat’s virtual address to senior officers of Odisha Police on Dec 28 last year, Director General of Police Abhay said, “We remember with gratitude how in spite of his busy schedule, General Rawat had taken time out to address senior officers of Odisha Police in Dec 2020.””Deeply saddened on the untimely demise of the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an unfortunate helicopter crash today. Our deep condolences to the bereaved families,” Abhay tweeted. Recalling Rawat’s address, the DGP said that the CDS had appreciated the state police for successfully tackling Naxalism in cooperation with central paramilitary forces.
Condolences over the demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat poured in on Wednesday from several countries, including the US, Russia, China and Pakistan. Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Air Force said. The US Embassy here extended its deepest condolences to the Rawat family and the families of those who perished in the crash. As India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Rawat spearheaded a historic period of transformation in the Indian military, the US mission said in a statement. Gen Rawat was a strong friend and partner of the United States, overseeing a major expansion of India’s defense cooperation with the US military, it said.
Meanwhile, Defence minister Rajnath Singh will brief both the Houses of Parliament on the military chopper crash. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the last rites will be performed on Friday in Delhi Cantonment and the bodies would be kept in their house from 11 am to 2 pm for people to pay their last respects. Reportedly, the funeral procession will start from Kamraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium.
Over the sudden demise of India’s chief of defence staff, the Uttarakhand government has declared a three-day state mourning from December 9. Meanwhile, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has appealed to the party workers to not celebrate her birthday on Thursday and leaders from across the globe-. The United States, Russia, China and Pakistan expressed their condolences over the demise of Gen Rawat.
The plane crashed 10 minutes before, which was on its way to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to attend a programme. The Chief of Defence Staff had left the Palam airbase in an IAF Embraer aircraft at 8:47 am and landed at Sulur airbase at 11:34 am. He took off from Sulur in a Mi-17V5 chopper at around 1148 am for Wellington, PTI reported. The chopper crashed around 12.22 pm. Rawat had survived a helicopter crash six years ago, in 2015, when he was a Lt General.
The IAF has also ordered a probe into the crash as there is no information on what led to the crash. The Mi17V5 helicopter is an advanced military transport chopper with the Indian Air Force since 2012. Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan was the pilot of the chopper.
