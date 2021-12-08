CDS Bipin Rawat's Chopper Crash: A Look at Mi-17 Helicopter Accidents in India

An Indian Air Force Mi-17 V5 military transport helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, at least one of his family members and staff members crashed in the Nilgiri Hills in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, the IAF has said.

The chopper took off from an Army base in Sulur near Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. It was heading to Wellington in Udhagamandalam, where a Defence Services Staff College is located.

Here is a look at Mi-17 helicopter accidents that took place in India over the years.

An IAF Mi-17 helicopter crashed at Rochham helipad in Arunachal Pradesh on November 18 during landing with two pilots and three crew members onboard. The helicopter was carrying out an air maintenance sortie in the area when the accident took place.

An Indian Air Force Mi-17 V5 helicopter crashed, killing at least seven onboard near Garend Kalan village in Budgam area in Jammu and Kashmir on February 27, 2019.

On July 14, 2018, a Mi-17 helicopter crash-landed while on a practice drill near Mana village in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand. It appears that the helicopter crash-landed after developing a technical snag.

Six killed after an Mi-17 V5 helicopter crashed near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on October 6, 2017.

Eight persons, including five crew members, were killed after an IAF’s Mi-17 V5 helicopter crashed during rescue operations in rain-ravaged Uttarakhand on June 25, 2013.

Nine Indian Air Force personnel were killed when two Mi-17 collided mid-air near the Jamnagar airbase in Gujarat, on August 31, 2012.

An IAF’s Mi17 helicopter crashed near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on November 19, 2010 killing all 12 onboard.

