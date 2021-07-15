CDS Gen Bipin Rawat Visits Forward Areas Along LoC amid Drone Sightings

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat is visiting forward areas along Line of Control (LoC) to take stock of the army's operational preparedness and the security situation in Jammu region, officials said Thursday. He will be returning to Delhi in the evening, they said.

He will be reviewing operational preparedness, security situation and anti-infiltration grid with field commanders, they said. The visit to the forward areas in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch comes at a time when infiltration attempts by Pakistan have increased and drones are being used to drop weapons along LoC in these sectors.

