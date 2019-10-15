Ceasefire Discussions with NSCN-IM Ends on Positive Note in Nagaland

Assam: An 11-member delegation of the Nationalist Social Council of Nagaland, Isak-Muivah faction (NSCN-IM) on Tuesday held a meeting with the chairman of the Ceasefire Monitoring Group (CFMG), Nagaland, Lieutenant General Shokin Chauhan at the state VIP guest house in Kohima. The meeting that dwelt upon ceasefire monitoring and other ground rules is said to have ended on a ‘positive’ note.

“The meeting focused on the ground rules – basically, ceasefire violations that crop up between NSCN-IM and security forces. They were very positive. Except for minor ceasefire violations, they have kept peace,” said Chauhan, adding that the IM leadership assured they will try to “reduce ceasefire violations”.

The two sides also discussed the issue of taxation on trade and commerce in Nagaland, with NSCN-IM maintaining that 'legitimate taxation' would continue.

“We had a very healthy discussion. Points were discussed and noted down by both sides. They mentioned about extortion, which is actually legitimate taxation by a legitimate government, and it is of a political nature,” said Karibo Chawang, member of the NSCN-IM Ceasefire Monitoring Cell.

The recruitment of cadres in NSCN-IM was another issue discussed in today’s meeting. The IM-delegation reportedly said that cadres have “willingly” joined the outfit and there has been no forceful recruitment.

Among the security forces, Inspector General Assam Rifles (North), Major General Pradeep C Nair, also attended the meeting.

Earlier on Monday, three factions of NSCN – NSCN (Khango), NSCN (Unification) and NSCN (Reformation) also held a meeting with the CFMG Chairman on ceasefire related issues in Nagaland. The various NSCN factions were advised to maintain utmost restraint and adhere to the ceasefire ground rules.

However, the stalemate between NSCN-IM and Centre over long-drawn-out negotiations on Naga political issues continues. Even as both sides believe there could be a pathway to a possible deal in the interest of the Nagas, serious challenges are still in place.

Apprehension is building among Naga groups over the deadlock in peace talks as both Government of India and NSCN-IM are maintaining their stand over the latter’s demand for a separate Naga national flag and Constitution.

Earlier in July, Nagaland Governor RN Ravi had announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s desire to conclude the talks within three months.

