English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan Breaks Two-day Lull Along LoC in J&K
According to a defence spokesman, the ceasefire violation took place from across the border started around 3 am and lasted till 6.30 am as mortar shells and small arms were fired on forward posts and villages.
Representative Image.
Loading...
Jammu: Pakistani troops on Monday violated ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector here, breaking a two-day lull in cross-border skirmishes, officials said.
"The firing from across the border started around 0300 hours and stopped at 0630 hours," a defence spokesman said. He said Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing mortar shells and small arms on forward posts and villages.
"Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively," the spokesman said adding there was no report of any casualty on Indian side.
Barring a two-hour cross-border firing in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district Saturday afternoon, the guns had fallen silent all along the LoC since Friday night.
The lull in the cross-border firing had come as a major relief to the border residents, especially in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri, where Pakistan had violated ceasefire for over 50 times, killing four persons including three members of a family and injuring several others.
The ceasefire violations by Pakistan witnessed a spurt after India's air strike at Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Feb 26 in a "preemptive" action following the terrorist group's Feb 14 suicide bombing in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
Amid heightened tensions, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat visited Jammu-based White Knight Corps on Saturday and reviewed the operational preparedness of the forces in the Corps Zone in view of the current situation along the LoC and the International Border.
Gen Rawat visited various forward locations of Samba and Ratnuchak along the IB in Jammu region again on Sunday. He expressed complete confidence in Indian Army capabilities to thwart any nefarious design of enemies of the country and handle any situation.
The Army chief also praised the high state of morale and preparedness of the troops.
"The firing from across the border started around 0300 hours and stopped at 0630 hours," a defence spokesman said. He said Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing mortar shells and small arms on forward posts and villages.
"Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively," the spokesman said adding there was no report of any casualty on Indian side.
Barring a two-hour cross-border firing in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district Saturday afternoon, the guns had fallen silent all along the LoC since Friday night.
The lull in the cross-border firing had come as a major relief to the border residents, especially in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri, where Pakistan had violated ceasefire for over 50 times, killing four persons including three members of a family and injuring several others.
The ceasefire violations by Pakistan witnessed a spurt after India's air strike at Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Feb 26 in a "preemptive" action following the terrorist group's Feb 14 suicide bombing in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
Amid heightened tensions, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat visited Jammu-based White Knight Corps on Saturday and reviewed the operational preparedness of the forces in the Corps Zone in view of the current situation along the LoC and the International Border.
Gen Rawat visited various forward locations of Samba and Ratnuchak along the IB in Jammu region again on Sunday. He expressed complete confidence in Indian Army capabilities to thwart any nefarious design of enemies of the country and handle any situation.
The Army chief also praised the high state of morale and preparedness of the troops.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 4th March 1992: When Miandad Mocked More at SCG
- Paris Fashion Week: Winnie Harlow Makes Heads Turn at Tommy Hilfiger Show
- Shahid Kapoor Rides BMW G 310 R, Calls it a Perfect Mumbai Traffic Solution
- Mandhana-Led India Look to Defy Odds Against Fancied England in T20Is
- In Conversation with Bojan Jankulovski - Head of Operations, Maserati India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results