Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan Lowest in Four Years in 2021: Home Ministry Data

At least 664 cases of ceasefire violations and cross-border firing by Pakistan were reported till mid-year in 2021, making it the lowest in the last four years during the same period, Union Home Ministry data shows. As per the data analysed by CNN-NEWS18, the violations dropped by more than 70 per cent till June 2021 from 2020, when 2,470 incidents were reported until mid-year. More than 1,400 violations were reported each year in 2018 and 2019 till June.

Of the 664 violations reported in 2021, January and February accounted for more than 99 percent of the incidents. While 380 incidents of ceasefire violations and cross-border firing by Pakistan were reported in January, in February it dropped to 278.

No ceasefire violation incident was reported in March, while one was reported in April. May and June reported three and two incidents, respectively, as per the Union Home Ministry data presented on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha.

Ceasefire violations reported a drastic drop in 2021 during the months between March and June. This year only six incidents of ceasefire violation and cross-border firing by Pakistan were reported. For the same period in 2020, at least 1,687 incidents were recorded.

The drop in cases came as the year 2020 recorded the most number of violations by Pakistan. Between 2018 and 2020, the incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistan reported about 140 per cent jump — from 2,140 in 2018 to 5,133 in 2020, Home Ministry data shows. In 2019, between January and December, there were 3,479 ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

In 2003, India and Pakistan entered into a ceasefire agreement. This came a year after at least 8,376 incidents of shelling and firing by Pakistani troops were reported in 2002. The ceasefire was helpful for three years as no violation was reported till 2006.

While the ceasefire incidents reported were in double digits till 2011, it started increasing gradually. In 2006 (three), 2007 (21), 2008 (77), 2009 (28), 2010 (44) and 2011 (62), the incidents were less than 100. In 2012, 114 cases of ceasefire violation by Pakistan were reported and in 2013, at least 347 such incidents were reported. In 2014 and 2015, the incidents reported were 583 and 405, respectively.

India shares a 3,323-km border with Pakistan, of which 221 km of the international border and 740 km of the LoC fall in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here