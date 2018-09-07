English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CEC OP Rawat Dismisses Astrological Predictions About Telangana Poll Dates
The CEC said after a Special Reference No. 1 was submitted to the apex court in 2002, it had ruled that elections to a state should be held as soon as a House is dissolved so that the caretaker government does not get unnecessary advantages.
File photo of OP Rawat.
A day after the Telangana assembly was dissolved, chief election commissioner (CEC) OP Rawat said the EC would assess if the polls in the state could be held along with four others, dismissing "astrological predictions" over the dates.
Speaking to ANI, Rawat said the Election Commission (EC) would first take stock of the preparations from the Telangana CEO (chief electoral officer) and then decide if the polls could be conducted with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram. He added that this would be followed by an official audit and a visit by the commission.
The CEC said after a Special Reference No. 1 was submitted to the apex court in 2002, it had ruled that elections to a state should be held as soon as a House is dissolved so that the caretaker government does not reap unnecessary benefits. He added that the order would be kept in mind while taking a call on Telangana.
He added, "In a section of media, an outgoing Constitutional dignitary predicted the schedule of elections. It is not acceptable to the commission."
A resolution recommending the dissolution of the assembly before its term ended was adopted at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday afternoon, putting the state in election mode
The TDP is said to be not averse to forging an alliance with the Congress in Telangana as part of its state-specific policy and a decision on it would be taken by Naidu.
During the TDP's annual conclave 'Mahanadu' in May, Naidu had announced his party would emerge as the decisive force in Telangana and play the kingmakers role.
